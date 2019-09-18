Owen Pallett, Cris Derksen and Matt Smith compose new music for the Art Gallery of Ontario

× Expand Yuula Benivolski Owen Pallett

The Art Gallery of Ontario has commissioned three new choral works from musicians Owen Pallett, Cris Derksen and Matt Smith.

All three are well known in Canadian indie scenes, but they've all dipped into new and experimental composition. Their program, Songs of Heaven, is three choral pieces inspired by the Early Rubens exhibition at the AGO (admission will get you into both). They'll be performed by the Choir of St. James Cathedral, under the direction of Robert Busiakiewicz, in Walker Court for two nights only.

“What Peter Paul Rubens sought to create in his enormous religious paintings is a particular sensation that I loosely describe as making the viewer aware of the concept of the infinite – a sense of spiritual vertigo, of being bowled over by the scope of his vision," says Pallett in a press release. "Although Rubens’s own version of ‘the infinite’ relates to his Christian beliefs, I am seeking to convey a similar sense of vertigo regardless of the beliefs of the viewer.”

Pallett, whose last album, In Conflict, came out in 2014, has also announced his own show at Longboat Hall on November 9 with DIANA singer Carmen Elle. Derksen is a classically trained Cree-Mennonite cellist who's well known for playing with artists like Tanya Tagaq, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson and Buffy Saint-Marie. Smith makes music under the name Prince Nifty and has also produced for Lido Pimienta, Bernice and Isla Craig.

October 12 and 13 at the Art Gallery of Ontario's Walker Court (317 Dundas West), 5:30-9:30 pm. $45. ago.ca.

