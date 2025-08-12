A free family-friendly Indigenous festival is coming to downtown Toronto this weekend!

Looking to make the most of the last moments of summer? Well, there’s an upcoming weekend-long Indigenous festival in Toronto with extraordinary performances, stunning visual arts and a market full of talented artisans that’s free to check out!

The UpFRONT Festival is taking over downtown Toronto from Aug. 15–17 to celebrate Indigenous arts and cultural resilience, bringing programming for the whole family, including musicians, puppetry, visual art, dancing, and lots of opportunities to have fun with the whole family!

This is a chance to learn more about Toronto’s rich Indigenous history and celebrate its cultural heritage right in the heart of the city.

“The UpFRONT Festival is a celebration!” Clyde Wagner, President and CEO of TO Live, the non-profit arts organization presenting the event, told Now Toronto. “It’s an honour to support our partners TKMF Productions to create a fun space that celebrates Indigenous identity, invites meaningful dialogue, and showcases the vitality of Indigenous storytelling in today’s urban public spaces.”

To kick off the festival, attendees can participate in a traditional water walk on Aug. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Based on a cultural ceremony embraced by Indigenous groups across North America, this event fosters environmental connection, immersive education and the interconnectedness of all life.

The ceremony will begin with an opening blessing by Grandmother Kim and a walk following a path that begins at Sugar Beach, travels north on Jarvis St. to Front St., west along Front to Berczy Park, and ends south on Yonge St. back at the waterfront.

Advertisement

In the following days, the festival will host multi-stage performances of some incredible local and national favourites.

Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Sebastian Gaskin is set to perform hits from his latest album LOVECHILD.

According to the artist, one of his favourite gems, “I don’t wanna feel anymore” is the perfect way to close the emotional and significant performance.

“We generally close off the set with that song and it’s kind of just a nice little bow in the set. Everybody kind of feels like, ‘OK, this is the end,’” he said in a recent interview.

Canada’s very first Juno-awarded Inuk artist Susan Aglukark will also make an appearance at the festival, performing “O Siem.”

Other incredible artists to join the celebrations include unapologetic storyteller and singer-songwriter MR. SAUGA, Indigenous DJ Classic Roots, and country rock duo Brothers Wilde.

Advertisement

Moreover, there will be lots of family-friendly entertainment, including a Rabbit and Bear Paws puppet show and Odawa Wiingushk-led social dancing.

Founder of Indigenous makeup brand Cheekbone Beauty, Jenn Harper, will also be leading a makeup masterclass, teaching attendees how to create a beautiful and clean look in five minutes while using vegan, sustainable products.

Meanwhile, a month-long exhibition at the Meridian Arts Centre Gallery is now open and coinciding with the festival, featuring photography, sculptures, beadwork, and more from incredible local Indigenous artists that share meaningful stories through art. The exhibition will remain on display until Aug. 24.

The UpFRONT Festival will run on Aug. 15 from 4:30–9 p.m., Aug. 16 from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. and Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Head to this link for more information and a full event schedule.