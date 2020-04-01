Coronavirus updates: Ontarians violating emergency orders must ID themselves

× Expand Samantha Edwards Toronto playground closed coronavirus Playgrounds in Toronto are closed to encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on March 30, there are 1,966 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

534 cases have been resolved in the province and 33 people have died.

As of 1 pm on March 31, there are 793 cases in Toronto, eight people have died and 43 people have recovered.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

March 31 People caught violating emergency orders must now ID themselves

People charged with violating Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) must ID themselves or face a fine, the province said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Doug Ford's government approved the temporary measure on March 31 through an emergency order under the act. People are now required to identify themselves to police officers, First Nations constables, special constables and municipal by-law enforcement officers.

Anyone who doesn't comply can be fined $750.

Other fines for violating emergency orders, which include the closure of non-essential businesses, prohibition of gatherings of five people or more and stopping price gouging, could result in up to one-year imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000 for an individual. Fines for a director of a corporation go up to $500,000 or up to $10 million for a corporation.

@nowtoronto