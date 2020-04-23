Coronavirus updates: Ontario extends non-essential business closure to May 6

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus we're all in this together

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 21, there are 12,245 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

6,221 cases have been resolved in the province and 654 people have died.

As of April 22, there are 4,069 cases in Toronto and 290 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

9:15 am Ontario extends emergency orders to May 6

Non-essential workplaces will remain closed to May 6. Ontario is extending the emergency order shutting down outdoor amenities in parks and recreational areas, non-essential workplaces, public places and bars and restaurants, and prohibiting social gatherings of more than five people.

The previous emergency order closing businesses was set to expire today.

Several other emergency orders issued since the province declared a state of emergency, including limiting staff from working in more than one retirement home or long-term care home, the ban on price gouging and pickup and delivery of cannabis, are extended to May 6 as well.

Though provincial health officials said this week that Ontario has made progress in fighting spread of COVID-19 in the wider community, Premier Doug Ford said in a statement that the extension is necessary "to continue keeping all Ontarians safe and healthy."

The government also issued a new emergency order to allow mental health and addictions agencies to "redeploy staff within different locations or between programs, and employ extra part-time staff, temporary staff or contractors."

9 am Canada has over 40,000 cases of COVID-19

As of April 20, there are 40,190 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 1,974 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

