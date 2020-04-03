Coronavirus updates: Ontario to share COVID-19 projection numbers

× Expand Nick Lachance Nick Lachance social distancing Toronto has passed a bylaw to enforce a two-metre social distancing rule.

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 1, there are 2,793 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

831 cases have been resolved in the province and 53 people have died.

As of 1 pm on April 2, there are 897 cases in Toronto and 11 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

9:46 am One in 10 mortgages at big Canadian banks are being deferred

Canada's six biggest banks have deferred more than 10 per cent of mortgages in their portfolios since deferral measures were announced by the government, the Canadian Bankers Association has announced.

The group adds that its members have received almost 500,000 requests for mortgage deferrals.

The deferral program, announced two weeks ago by the federal government, would allow mortgage holders to postpone payments for up to six months, subject to bank approval.

Click here to read more on Canada's mortgage deferral program.

9:46 am Ontario issues emergency order to boost contact tracing

The province has issued a new emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to allow public health units that will allow volunteers to do collective bargaining unit work, effective immediately. The move is based on a recommendation by medical officer of health David Williams and was taken to more aggressively trace who people with COVID-19 have come in contact with and ensure those contacts are in isolation.

9:30 am Ontario to share "stark" COVID-19 projection numbers

Provincial health officials will share COVID-19 modelling numbers that Doug Ford referred to as "stark" during yesterday's news conference. At noon today, Ontario Health president Matthew Anderson, University of Toronto public health school dean Adalsteinn Brown and Public Health Ontario president Peter Donnelly will brief the public on projected case numbers and deaths.

9 am City to resume yard waste pick-up for two weeks

Toronto will resume yard waste collection for two weeks, beginning April 6 to April 17. Seasonal yard waste collection was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic to focus staff on collecting garbage, recycling and organics. After the two-week period, the city will assess if it will be able to maintain service during the COVID-19 response.

