Coronavirus updates: Feds project up to 22,000 deaths from coronavirus; Canada lost one million jobs in March

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus social distancing Two people have a socially distanced conversation in Toronto on April 2, 2020.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 7, there are 5,276 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

2,074 cases have been resolved in the province and 174 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 8, there are 1,570 cases in Toronto and 49 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:08 am Federal projections estimate up to 22,000 deaths from coronavirus in Canada

Federal public health officials estimate that the coronavirus pandemic may claim between 11,000 and 22,000 lives in Canada.

The numbers, based on a number of different projection models, were released at a press briefing this morning. The numbers suggest that the spread of the disease has been slowed, with rates of infection of the disease doubling every three to five days.

But Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, stressed that the situation is “dynamic” and that social-distancing measures will have to be kept in place even after the current wave passes if Canada is to meet its best-case scenario.

“We cannot prevent every death but we must prevent every death that we can,” Tam says.

Tam says it’s unclear whether Canada has reached the peak of the pandemic. Tam says the answer to that question won’t be known for some time.

But even as the curve of new infections bends downward, she said Canada will be taking a “very cautious approach” to lifting public health measures in order to mitigate the effects of future waves of the disease.

“If we let up, new chains will take off and reignite,” Tam says. “We must stay the course until we have reached a low number of patients.”

9:15 am Canada lost more than one million jobs in March

Employment fell by more than one million in March and the unemployment rate shot up to 7.8 per cent, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday.

The country's first labour market report since the coronavirus pandemic showed that Canada's employment rate fell 3.3 percentage points – or 1,011,000 jobs – to 58.5 per cent, its lowest rate since April 1997. The total number of Canadians affected by job loss or reduced hours due to COVID-19 is 3.1 million.

In Ontario, employment fell by 403,000 jobs or 5.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate went up 2.2 percentage points to 7.8 per cent, the largest one-month increase since comparable data became available in 1976. The increase is mostly due to temporary layoffs, meaning that workers are expected to return to their job within six months.

The data is based on a survey of households from March 15 to March 21.

More than four million people have applied for federal government aid since March 15.

9 am Canada has 19,289 COVID-19 cases

As of Wednesday, there are 19,289 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 435 people have died. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

April 8 Toronto Caribbean Carnival is cancelled

The organizers of Toronto's Caribbean Carnival have cancelled this year's festival due to COVID-19.

Participants spend six months preparing for the Grand Parade and the King and Queen Show on the August 1 long weekend. If the city eases even permit restrictions by July 1, organizers say they plan to find a "non-traditional format" to celebrate.

