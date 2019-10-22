Canada Election 2019: Andrew Scheer snatches defeat from the jaws of victory

It’s a miracle. That’s how the Conservative Party-friendly National Post described Justin Trudeau’s election win. It’s hard to argue with that assessment.

The Liberals returned to power with a minority of 157 seats to the Conservatives’ 121 with barely more than 33 per cent of the popular vote. The Bloc finished third with 32 seats, the NDP with 24 and Greens with 3.

But Trudeau’s win can also be described as a case of instant karma for Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer given the depths of the misinformation campaign unleashed by the party (helped by Canada’s media) to unseat the Liberal leader.

Somehow in the final days of the campaign, the Libs turned what everyone assumed would be a dead-heat into a minority that amounts to some 20 fewer seats than they went into the election with. A rebuke for Trudeau, yes, but also a shot at redemption after the damage caused by l'affaire SNC-Lavalin and the Brownface/Blackface controversy.

What broke the stalemate? Obama’s endorsement? The economy? A sudden sense of foreboding of what a Conservative minority would mean? The short answer is strategic voting. The other is Andrew Scheer.

The Green and NDP vote splits that were supposed to spell disaster for the Liberals never materialized. The party held on to large swaths in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and the crucial 905 in Ontario. They also swept every seat in Toronto and held their own in BC.

Pundits offered before the vote that Trudeau's star power had faded. It’s true. But it's Trudeau’s ability to connect with voters that sets him apart. To some, it comes off as disingenuous. And clearly it drives the Cons nuts. But there’s no doubting Trudeau’s commitment, at least among Canadian voters.

If this election was a referendum on Trudeau’s leadership, as the Cons suggested throughout the campaign, then for Scheer Monday’s results look ominous.

Yes, the party won some 20 more seats than they went into the election with. But in the end, the frat boys in the Conservative war room behind Scheer threw everything they could at Trudeau and it still didn’t work.

The party is arguably in worse shape, despite the uptick in seat, reduced to a facsimile of their former Reform rump – give or take a couple of dozen seats scattered here and there east of Manitoba.

The party still enjoys broad support in Ontario, but there were no gains for the party in the province (he actually lost his deputy Lisa Raitt in Milton) and huge losses in Quebec.

There will be those in Conservative backrooms who will be wondering what went wrong. With the weight of scandal hanging over his head, Trudeau was ripe for the taking. Or so it seemed.

But Scheer never did quite resonate outside the party’s base. There were other problems for Scheer. Lack of transparency about his resume for the job being a big one. Crucially, every time it came time to come clean, like over his comments on samesex marriage or over his dual Canadian-American citizenship, for example, Scheer obfuscated.

There were a few tactical blunders along the way as well. The fact the party had no climate change plan proved a massive misstep. As was releasing the party’s economic platform on the Friday before the Thanksgiving Day long weekend. With Scheer, there always seemed something to hide.

Scheer’s problem was also one of tone. He could never strike the right one. His campaign never really clicked with women or young people, which make up the most important voting blocks.

An atrocious first week was masked amid the Brownface/Blackface scandal. And for a few days there it seemed like Scheer had the momentum. But when it came to crunch time, Scheer only knew one speed. And that was to go for the jugular. Instead of talking up issues, the Conservatives tried to make the election about Trudeau's character, only it turned out to be Scheer’s makeup that raised questions.

Scheer’s Brownface/Blackface assault on Trudeau out of the gate during the English language debate, for example, was intended to make him look decisive. It only made him look nasty.

When throwing mud didn’t work, the Cons tried to lie their way to victory, turning this campaign into the ugliest in recent memory. There were many rumours planted by the Cons with friendlies in the media. Among them that the RCMP had launched an investigation into SNC-Lavalin. And, of course, the story that never got any ink, except to debunk it, that Trudeau was forced to leave his teaching job in Vancouver because of an inappropriate relationship with one of his students.

Scheer did his best to put a positive spin on Monday’s results, suggesting during his speech that the Libs will soon fall and that the Conservatives will be there to pick up the pieces. That’s not going to happen. Both Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been severely weakened and has no money to fight another election anytime soon, have signaled their intention to make parliament work.

The Conservative Party has some choices to make. Which is why we keep hearing Peter MacKay’s name being kicked around as a possible successor to Scheer. That would be the same MacKay who used to head the now-defunct Progressive Conservative Party of Canada when it was actually progressive. It may be premature to be writing Scheer's political obituary just yet. But clearly the Cons will have to broaden their base if they are ever to hope of forming government any time soon.

When this election started 40 days ago, it was a given among most pundits that at least two of the leaders of the four mainline parties would face leadership questions. Few thought Scheer would be the only one.

