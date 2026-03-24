Canada ranks friendliest in the world, Toronto residents share their thoughts

What to know A Propellernet study ranks Canada as the friendliest country in the world, with 13.35 per cent of respondents also voting it the second most polite globally.

Some Toronto residents say the ranking “tracks,” pointing to small acts like saying “thank you,” holding doors, and everyday kindness as part of Canadian culture.

Others say friendliness depends on where you are — noting Toronto can feel more “cliquey” and less social than other cities.

Canadians are known for saying “sorry” all the time, and one global survey shows the country’s reputation stands as the friendliest.

A study by U.K.-based marketing agency Propellernet ranks Canada as the friendliest country in the world. Meanwhile, 13.35 per cent of respondents voted Canada to be the most polite, placing second globally, after Japan.

Now Toronto hit the streets to ask Torontonians if they feel the rankings are accurate and their experience in the city.

Upon hearing Canada’s ranking, Toronto resident Ben’s first thought was, “That tracks.” He shared a story that showed him Canada’s friendliness.

“Once upon a time, I was in Vancouver. I was walking by a street with construction, and a [construction worker saw] we had to cross the street. And because the sidewalk was closed, I’ve never forgotten she said, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and she helped us cross the street.”

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Ben adds that he appreciates Canadians’ gratefulness, always saying “thank you” when getting on or off the bus or streetcar.

His friend, Cody, agreed and said that it’s the small things that matter. “I just love it when people hold the door open for you. It’s just a small thing, but it feels good,” he said.

Another resident, Sara, echoed this sentiment, sharing that Canadian culture is all about “people being kind and smiling,” adding, “It’s just one of those places where you can just exist and be yourself.”

She explained she’s from Nova Scotia and gives a shout out to the Maritimes for being friendly, but specifies Toronto’s “the most inclusive in its friendliness.”

Despite her love for Canada’s community, Sara mentions it does still depend where you are and who you are, because Canada’s still not perfect.

On that note, Toronto resident Mark shares Canada’s friendliness depends on the city you live in.

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“I think that the more urban the city, the harder it is to have a social life.” He compares Montreal’s easier laid-back environment to Toronto’s urban and “cliquey” lifestyle, saying it makes friendships harder in the city.