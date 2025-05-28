‘This is outrageous,’ Canadians react to Donald Trump claiming Canada is ‘considering’ becoming the 51st sate

Canadians are reacting after U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada is considering becoming the 51st state to avoid paying billions of dollars to join the Golden Dome missile defence system.

Trump made the comments on Truth Social on Tuesday where he said the price to join the defence system would cost Canada $61 billion if it remains “a separate but unequal nation.”

Trump says that the price could change drastically if Canada decided to join the U.S.

“Will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!,” he said.

The Golden Dome is a planned defence system that the U.S. says will block missiles shot from other countries and from space. The system was unveiled earlier this month.

The administration says the system will use a network of satellites to detect and track missiles.

The president has said that the dome will cost $175 billion and hopes to get it built by the end of his term in 2029.

Trump’s comments came hours after King Charles’ historic Throne Speech where he reinforced Canada’s sovereignty and reminded the nation that the true north is “indeed strong and free.”

Trump’s remarks have created a stir on social media, with many Canadians expressing feelings of exhaustion in relation to his numerous 51st state comments.

“Oh my God why is he so obsessed with our country Go awayyyyy,” a Reddit user said.

“Yeah, we considered it. For less than a second. The answer is no,” another user said.

“This is outrageous, enough is enough,” another user said.

Many social media users went on to say that they don’t believe Canada has explicitly said it’s considering the offer.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has yet to publicly confirm or deny Trump’s comments, however during a televised meeting with Trump in early May, Carney said that Canada “is not for sale,” and has continuously advocated for Canada’s sovereignty.