VIDEO: Car with giant staircase attached spotted driving in Mississauga  

A video of a car driving in Mississauga with a huge staircase attached to it is raising eyebrows online.

On Tuesday, Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Queensway E. and Cawthrea Rd. for reports of a collision at around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a car driving on the road with an emergency staircase attached to it, and proceeded to safely stop it.

No injuries were reported, police said, and no other vehicles were involved.

Police said the metal staircase became attached to the vehicle after the driver reversed into a building striking the stairs.

Videos of the car with the stairs attached have been circulating online with social media users shocked and confused.

“How can you drive like this? How? This is not safe,” one person said in a TikTok video of the car.

“Wow! I actually drove by this accident on my way home from work along Cawthra towards Burnhamthorpe. Was wondering what happened because it looked bizarre,” another user said.

“I drove past this today I have so many questions,” another chimed in.

The driver has been charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Safety Traffic Act.