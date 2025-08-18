Chris Brown will be taking over Rogers Stadium for the Breezy Bowl this week – here’s what you need to know 

Chris Brown is taking over Toronto this week with a two-night concert event for the ages, featuring two R&B powerhouses and marking the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album.

The two-time Grammy-winning R&B superstar will perform in front of thousands at the outdoor Rogers Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 19 and Wednesday, Aug. 20 as part of his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, joined by R&B artists Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

His tour is celebrating his 20-year music career with him set to perform some of his biggest hits, including “Run it!,” “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” and “Residuals.”

The much-anticipated Toronto shows mark Brown’s first North American tour stop since he was accused of causing bodily harm to a music producer during an incident in London in 2023. The singer was arrested in May 2025 but was released on bail six days later while he awaits trial.

At the newly-opened Rogers Stadium, The Fan Plaza, complete with eats, activations and photo-ops will open at 4:30 p.m., followed by the “Stadium Bowl” opening at 5:30 p.m. Breezy fans can expect the captivating concert performance to start at 7 p.m., rain or shine!

Advertisement

Standard and resale tickets for the Breezy Bowl remain available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website, with prices ranging from $90.85 to $500.

For those planning to dress their best for Breezy, the concert venue highly recommends comfortable footwear – especially for those looking to dance to Chris Brown classics in the crowd.

GETTING TO ROGERS STADIUM

Meanwhile, Rogers Stadium, which has a capacity of over 55,000, is advising concert-goers to use Downsview Park Station, the closest and most convenient TTC subway and GO transit stop to the venue. From there, it’s about a 20-minute walk to the venue.

Nearby TTC alternatives include Sheppard West and Wilson stations, along with several bus routes that service the area, including the 84 Sheppard West, 96 Wilson, 107 York University Heights, and 108 Driftwood.

For those using rideshare, the designated pick-up and drop-off point will be located at 111 Beffort Rd.

Advertisement

Rogers Stadium prohibits select items at the venue, including outside food and drinks (including water), alcohol, cans, bottles, glass containers, selfie sticks, laptops and large umbrellas.

However, concert-goers may bring empty plastic water bottles (no glass or metal), hydration packs, battery packs, small fans, Naloxone kits, binoculars, and breast pumps.

With rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, attendees are advised to bring small umbrellas too.

BREEZY BOWL MOMENTS

Ahead of the Toronto stop of the Breezy Bowl, some people around the globe have taken to social media to share their mind-blowing Chris Brown concert experiences.

Advertisement

@chrisbrownofficial #BREEZYBOWL I DREAMT THIS . GOD ALLOWED ME TO MANIFEST IT. AND THE FANS ALLOWED ME TO ACCOMPLISH IT. ♬ original sound – chrisbrownofficial

The R&B artist is well-known for offering uniquely personal meet and greet experiences during his tours, often posing with fans in dramatic, goofy, and stylized photographs that normally go viral online.

Will Torontonians have the opportunity to take an iconic photo with Breezy? Those attending the Fan Plaza may have a chance to snag a one-of-a-kind photo-op with the superstar.

Advertisement

The Breezy Bowl XX Tour is expected to draw thousands of fans over its two-day run, after the Toronto shows sold out within 20 minutes of the initial announcement.

With fan-favourite opening acts, a potential photo-op, and Brown’s electrifying performance style, the event is being hailed as one of Toronto’s biggest concerts of the summer.

For more information about the Breezy Bowl XX tour in Toronto, click here.