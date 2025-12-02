Toronto warns drivers of steep penalties for misusing new transit lanes on Dufferin and Bathurst

What to know Toronto is installing new red transit priority lanes on Dufferin and Bathurst as part of the RapidTO program.

Drivers who misuse the lanes will face steep penalties once enforcement begins, including a $110 fine and three demerit points.

Not all sections are enforceable yet, as the lanes only become active when regulatory signage is installed.

The city expects both corridors to be operational south of Dundas Street West by mid-December, with full installation resuming in spring ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The lanes are part of the city’s RapidTO network which includes red-painted lanes reserved for transit vehicles, emergency vehicles, and other city services.

As part of the program, lanes are currently being installed along Dufferin Street from King Street West to Dufferin Station, and along Bathurst Street from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Bathurst Station.

Once enforcement begins, drivers can face significant penalties for illegally using the lanes, according to the city.

“The set fine is $110 and the offence carries three demerit points under the Highway Traffic Act,” the city said in a statement to Now Toronto.

Toronto police may issue tickets for improper use of the lanes, such as travelling in or entering them unlawfully.

“We recognize that, like with other roadway improvements, there may be a period of adjustment as drivers get used to the new configuration,” the statement said.

Videos circulating on social media have shown drivers using the new lanes; however, the city notes that not all sections are currently being enforced despite the paint already being applied.

“The regulatory signage, not the paint, makes the lanes enforceable,” the city said.

Signage installation began last week on Bathurst Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and King Street West, and will continue north of King this week. On Dufferin Street, signage installation also began at King Street West last week and is moving north.

“Sections become operational as signs are installed, rather than waiting for the entire corridor to be completed,” the city said.

The city anticipates that both corridors will be operational south of Dundas Street West by mid-December. Work will then pause for the winter and resume in the spring ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup, as the red road markings are weather dependent.

“A broader public education campaign on how to use transit priority lanes is planned once installation of the full corridors up to Bloor Street West is completed,” the city said.

Dufferin and Bathurst streets are the latest corridors to receive transit priority lanes, following Eglinton Avenue East, Kingston Road, and Morningside Avenue.