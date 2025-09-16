Concert prep starts now: Kali Uchis is hitting Toronto this week and we’ve got your soundtrack

Heads up, Toronto! Kali Uchis is bringing the heat, vibes, love, and whole lot of R&B for her “The Sincerely, Tour,” and we got the playlist to help put you in the mood.

The upcoming superstar is playing at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, performing songs from her latest album, Sincerely.

Uchis is known for her soft and dreamy tracks that one can’t help but fall in love with.

With the R&B star taking over Toronto this week, Now Toronto put together a playlist with her hottest tracks, which will get you in the mood for her show.

Whether you’re putting on your concert fit or grabbing pre-party drinks with friends, here are some songs that will get you pumped for the concert.

Check out the playlist below!

“Heaven is a Home”

“Rush”

“Loner”

“Moonlight”

“Sugar! Honey! Love!”

“Telepatia”

“Melting”

“Angels All Around Me”

“Daggers!”

“Silk Lingerie,”