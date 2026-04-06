Construction season is starting in Toronto, here are the closures you need to know about

What to know Warmer weather means more outdoor construction across the City of Toronto, with residents encouraged to check planned projects online as delays and closures increase during “construction season.”

Ongoing work on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue continues to limit traffic to two lanes each way, with ramp closures, transit adjustments near the TTC Exhibition Loop, and a future full closure expected before all lanes reopen.

Installation work tied to the Ontario Line near Exhibition GO will bring lane reductions, pedestrian detours, and traffic control on surrounding streets through mid-July.

Additional localized disruptions include jet grouting near Gertrude Place, demolitions along Pape Avenue, and signal upgrades on Overlea Boulevard, with temporary sidewalk closures, lane merges, and detours for pedestrians and cyclists.

With warmer weather approaching, the city will have more outdoor construction underway, causing more closures and delays around Toronto.

Although the city does work on some construction projects in the winter, including watermains and underground projects, the amount of construction increases outdoors as temperatures rise.

Residents in specific wards can look into planned construction in their area using the City of Toronto website.

Here are some of the more significant road closures and delays to expect during what many Toronto residents call “construction season.”

Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue – The Gardiner Expressway strategic rehabilitation plan

Advertisement

As the city works to restore the Gardiner Expressway in the south end of the city, they are sectioning roads beneath the highway off one by one.

Section 2 of the project began early 2024, and continues near Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue.



Since 2024, the Gardiner Expressway has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. This will continue as usual throughout the summer with some occasional addition lane closures.

The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard, east of Jameson Avenue, will be closed during this section to prevent traffic from merging near the construction zone.

Shuttle buses will operate near the TTC Exhibition Loop in place of streetcars to provide continuous access to transit options for commuters.

Some pedestrian walkway detours may be in place.

Advertisement

The section is near completion, with the city adding a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway from Spadina Avenue to Highway 427 will soon be required complete maintenance and final work prior to a safe reopening of all six lanes between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue.

October 2025 was the last update on the section, and the city has yet to announce a completion date.

Manitoba Avenue and Hanna Avenue – Exhibition water service installation

Installation of a water service near Exhibition GO will cause lane closures and pedestrian detours beginning early April until around July 17.

This is a part of the work for the future Ontario Line connected to the station.

Lane closures on Manitoba Avenue and Hanna Avenue will be in place during the duration of construction.

Advertisement

Drivers and pedestrians can expect flaggers to guide traffic and people safely around the work zone.

Gertrude Place and Muriel Avenue – jet grouting

The final stage of a jet grouting plan near Gertrude Place and Muriel Avenue will cause some delays until around early May.

Portions of the sidewalk on these streets will be closed. Pedestrians will be expected to use the temporary sidewalks that will be sectioned off.

An officer will also be stationed at the Gertrude Place and Muriel Avenue intersection to

help direct traffic and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Pape Avenue between Sammon Avenue and Aldwych Avenue – Metrolinx demolitions

Construction for the future Sammon Emergency Services Building and Crossover is underway on Pape Avenue between Sammon Avenue and Aldwych Avenue.

The demolition of multiple Metrolinx properties will be underway later this month.

Two northbound traffic lanes on Pape Avenue will be closed, and incorporate a temporary

pedestrian walkway near the construction site. Two southbound traffic lanes will be merged to provide one lane in each direction.

Traffic personnel will be on site to direct traffic and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Overlea Boulevard – street lighting and traffic signal installation

Work along Overlea Boulevard will begin after April 6, to install both street lights and traffic signals.

Once it’s begun, the construction will last about six weeks, weather permitting.

The city did not specify what roads would be impacted but have reassured all traffic lane reductions will be returned to public use once work is completed.

Sidewalks and crosswalks within the work zones will be closed. Pedestrians are asked to follow detour signs and flag personnel.

Bike lanes will be maintained and/or rerouted from active work zones when bike lane closures are necessary.