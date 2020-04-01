Transit in a time of crisis: Where to from here?

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus Union Station March 18 Regional GO Transit service out of Union Station has been cut by about 30 per cent since travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

The last large-scale upheaval to transit came before most people were born, in World War II. That was a time when transit’s role was key. Today, the pandemic isolates us and works against the core model of transit for moving people. Riders will not come back to typically packed transit vehicles willingly until they feel safe.

Some groups such as TTCRiders have called for fare collection and enforcement to be suspended during the pandemic, if not longer. But this brings a key policy question: should financial aid to transit systems, and to the TTC in particular, go to reducing costs to riders or to maintaining service?

In Toronto, the decline in ridership caused by the coronavirus ranges from 62 per cent on the bus network to 80 on the subway. The situation is comparable around southern Ontario, other cities in Canada and the United States.

The biggest drops are on smaller bus systems, while some major urban areas have not suffered as much. Regional commuter services are particularly hard hit across North America and tend to fare worse than their local counterparts. GO Transit ridership, for example, is down by 85 percent at the end of March. This could reflect a difference in the demographics of riders and a shift to more people working at home on systems that handle mainly peak period trips.

Although scheduled TTC service is similar to the pre-COVID era, the actual service operates at about 80 percent of the scheduled level. Starting today (April 1), the TTC has added buses to busy routes early in the morning peak and asked riders to shift non-essential travel to after 8 am.

Metrolinx has cut back on GO train and bus service by about 28 per cent, and reduced train length where demand is low, while keeping enough capacity on vehicles so riders can maintain physical distancing requirements.

A common response by many transit systems has been a switch from weekday to weekend schedules. Torontonians are used to fairly frequent weekend service, but the same is not true in most cities with commuter-oriented service that do not run as often in off-peak hours.

Some transit systems have found that this approach left them short on capacity on key routes, and there have been selective restorations. GO Transit reinstated some early morning trains to serve essential workers whose trips lie outside the classic 9-to-5 office pattern.

Students are an important part of transit demand. Their absence affects transit networks both in the removal of services that handle school peak loads, and on routes where students are a substantial part of their demand.

The effect of lost student riding in Toronto has been small because the TTC is running close to full service, but cuts to summer service levels are likely to come sooner and stay in place longer until demand recovers.

Some cities with subway operations have selectively closed stations. London (UK) closed 40 of its 270 underground stations that do not make connections between lines. San Francisco shuttered most stations on the Market Street streetcar/subway line except those served by the regional BART system.

As with city bus systems, service on complex subway networks like New York’s has been simplified to consolidate routes. An important issue behind station closures is the cost of cleaning these large structures for relatively light usage.

Another common thread among many transit systems is a move away from cash or tickets, and in many cases to free travel. Often this shift is triggered by rear-door loading of buses on systems that have no provision for fare collection at that door.

Cities with a mix of rail and bus operation approach fares in different ways. Montréal and Vancouver riders board buses without tapping in, but continue to pay fares on their rapid transit networks. Calgary still charges fares, but expects bus riders to purchase and tear single-use tickets on an honour system. Edmonton and Houston provide free service on their full networks, although they are rare examples among large cities.

The TTC continues to charge fares because this revenue is about 60 per cent of the total budget, and because they have the technical capability with Presto readers at all entrances.

The catch, however, is that Presto has its limitations especially since Shoppers Drug Mart is the only agency for sales and top-ups outside stations and has fewer stores in less affluent areas. TTC hopes that riders will tap to pay a fare when they reach a location where this is possible, even though the route from buses to subway trains rarely goes past a turnstile.

The transit industry faces an extended period with much less demand than normal, and a long recovery once the COVID-19 crisis passes. Transit's role and political support depend on remaining a viable, credible alternative to driving, not merely a service for those who have no other choice.

This column is part of a weekly review by Steve Munro of issues affecting Toronto’s transit system and its riders. It appears Mondays online and Thursdays in print.

@nowtoronto