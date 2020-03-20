Coronavirus updates: Toronto grants grace period on property tax, utility bills; Air Canada to lay off 5,100 flight attendants

× Expand Samuel Engelking Eaton Centre Malls like the Eaton Centre continue to remain open, but most stores are closed.

8:41 am John Tory explains why construction sites and malls are still open

In an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning, the mayor said construction sites and malls will continue to remain open until the city's medical officer of health recommends they close.

On construction sites, "the risk of COVID-19 spread is considerably reduced in this kind of weather," John Tory said. "And in many cases what you have on construction sites is not people congregating together – they are working across the site."

Many have questioned why malls such as the Eaton Centre remain open, though many individual stores have closed.

"Malls contain medical offices and pharmacies that are supposed to remain open," he added. "We’re going through this balancing act.

"We don’t want to put many more people out of work, recognizing that health is number one."

8:30 am Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The country's largest airline is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants. In a message posted on the Canadian Union of Public Employees's website, Air Canada component reps said 3,600 Air Canada flight attendants are being laid off, as are all of Rouge's flight attendants – 1,549.

Overall, Air Canada is reducing staff by 80 per cent. The lay-offs will take effect in April.

On Wednesday, the airline said it would suspend the majority of its international and U.S.-bound flights in response to government decisions to close borders. Air Canada will continue to fly to small number of international and U.S. trans-border destinations after April 1. It will also continue flying between all provinces and territories after that date, but with a "significantly reduced network."

8:15 am Toronto announces 60-day grace period for property tax and utilities

Toronto residents will get a 60-day grace period for property tax, water and solid waste utility bills, effective March 16, mayor John Tory said in a tweet this morning. A 30-day grace period for businesses on property tax and utility bills will also be extended to 60 days.

Late payment penalties for residents and businesses will also be waived during the grace period.

"This will ensure residents and businesses who find themselves facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can defer their next property tax instalment without penalty," he said. "Property tax accounts will be adjusted as necessary to reflect these relief measures."

× Today, we are announcing a 60-day grace period for City of Toronto property tax, water and solid waste utility bill payments for all residents and businesses. pic.twitter.com/8ZJUlzJeiC — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 20, 2020

