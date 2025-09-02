‘Dumb as a bag of hammers,’ Premier Doug Ford slams Crown Royal maker over Ontario plant closure

Premier Doug Ford is lashing out against the makers of Crown Royal whiskey after they announced plans to close an Ontario plant.



Ford’s fiery rant happened on Tuesday as he spoke to reporters about the company’s decision to close the plant in Amherstburg, Ontario by February 2026 and move operations south of the border.

“Who targets their largest customer?,” Ford said in a heated rant. “The people of Ontario support this company, and their payroll is $16 maybe $17 million so you’re jeopardizing $740 million worth of business.”

Ford proceeded to call the company “dumb as a bag of hammers,” before pulling out a bottle of Crown Royal, and pouring it out onto the floor.

“This is what I think about Crown Royal… and I think everyone else should do the same thing,” Ford said as the liquor hit the floor.

The premier then urged Ontarians to start supporting companies that make whiskey in the province.

Ford insisted that his anger was rooted in concern for the employees at the plant, who will soon have to find a new job.

“You’re going to make these people struggle that they can’t pay rent, they aren’t going to pay a mortgage. They barely put food on the table when there’s not too many companies in that small town,” Ford said. “Have you lost your mind?”

Ford said the government will be there to “help” the impacted employees, who are represented by their union Unifor.

Crown Royal’s parent company Diageo says all whiskey will still be mashed, distilled, and aged at their Canadian facilities.

The company says the decision to close the plant and relocate south of the border reflects its efforts to continuously improve its North American supply chain

“We appreciate our dedicated Amherstburg employees for their contributions to Diageo and the Crown Royal brand. This was a difficult decision, but one that is crucial to improving the efficiency and resiliency of our supply chain network,” Marsha McIntosh, Diageo’s president of North America Supply, said in a statement last week.

Diageo says it will be supporting impacted employees and will work alongside Unifor to provide assistance for unionized employees.

Ontarians quickly took to social media reacting to Ford’s remarks, with many supporting his actions.

“I won’t be buying it anymore,” an X user said.

“Good on Ford, stand up for your people,” another user said.

However, some users criticized Ford and called his actions unnecessary.

“This is so embarassing,” an X user said.