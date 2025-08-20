Elizabeth May is preparing to step down as leader of the Green Party, and many Canadians feel it’s time

Elizabeth May, who is currently serving as leader of Canada’s Green Party, is set to step down once again ahead of the next federal election, and many people feel it’s about time.

May shared her plans to step down in an email shared with other members of the party, the Canadian Press reports.

“Succession planning in any political party is tricky, but our Federal Council is determined to learn from past mistakes and make the transition to new leadership a positive experience that builds the party,” May’s email said.

“As a team, they will, by consensus, develop the strongest possible plan for the leadership transition and determine the optimal timing for a leadership race.”

May is the only Green Party MP in Canada’s Parliament, as she was the only member to secure a seat in April’s federal election. In the 2021 election, the party secured three seats.

The British Columbia MP’s first stretch as leader of the party lasted from 2006 through 2019, when she first stepped down, and was succeeded by Annamie Paul. May stayed on as the parliamentary leader as Paul lacked a seat in the House. Paul then resigned after coming fourth in the 2021 federal election.

May and Jonathan Pedneault were then elected as co-leaders in 2022, running Canada’s Green Party together until April’s election, when Pedneault stepped down, leaving May in charge.

According to reports, the leader plans to stay on as MP and will lead the party until a new head is elected.

“We have big plans for the fall 2025 session of Parliament,” May said in her email. “My voice, as the sole Green MP in the House of Commons, is stronger as leader.”

May reportedly has a handful of loose ends she wants to tie up ahead of her departure, including growing the Greens’ parliamentary caucus, focusing on the climate crisis, affordability, and justice and peace in conflict-ridden areas. She’s also planning to leave the party in a good financial position.

The Canadian Press reports that members can expect to receive information about a leadership review and vote soon.

ELIZABETH MAY STEPPING DOWN: CANADIANS REACT

Online, people are sharing their thoughts on news that May will resign from her leadership position. Many feel this is the right call, with some saying that she’s been at the helm too long.

“She has been a strong and dedicated politician, but it’s time for the Green Party to move forward with new leadership. For the next federal election, we need fresh co-leaders at the helm to guide the party into the future,” one person said on X.

“She’s been in leadership of the party since I was in undergrad. I’m 40 now,” another X user shared.

Meanwhile, the leader of Quebec’s Green Party, Alex Tyrrell, is giving May the side-eye for planning to step down after the leadership vote.

“Elizabeth May just emailed members saying she’ll “step down” eventually — but only after influencing the choice of her successor. That’s not renewal. That’s clinging to control. We have seen her do this before,” Tyrrell said on X.

Elizabeth May just emailed members saying she’ll “step down” eventually — but only after influencing the choice of her successor. That’s not renewal. That’s clinging to control. We have seen her do this before. — Alex Tyrrell (@AlexTyrrellPVQ) August 19, 2025

In another post, he said that while May was a huge asset to the Green Party through the late 2000s and early 2010s, she’s since become the party’s biggest anchor, preventing the renewal the Greens need.

“It’s time for Elizabeth May to step aside now. She should resign as leader and sit as an independent MP so the Greens can move forward. It’s the only way for us to build the party beyond her shadow,” he added.

And some people are annoyed that she ran in the most recent election.

“Why the heck did you even run in the last election?”one person said on X. “Stop screwing around with the Green Party!!!”

“Great, maybe now the federal Greens can become a real party and not just a vanity project for May. Of course, I fell for that before, and then she came back lol.”