‘I’ll spend my last dollar,’ Fans react after Drake confirms OVO Fest is returning later this year

Drake’s annual music festival, OVO Fest, is officially making a comeback this fall, and fans online are buzzing with anticipation.

The Toronto rapper announced the festival’s return during a surprise appearance at HISTORY on Saturday night, where he attended U.K. artist Central Cee’s concert.

Midway through Central Cee’s set, Drake addressed the crowd from the VIP section, saying, “I haven’t had a chance to say this yet, but OVO Fest is back this year.”

The news spread quickly across social media, igniting a wave of excited reactions from fans eager for the festival’s long-awaited return.

“OVO Fest is back! Drake always delivers. You already know it’s gonna be fire,” a user on X said.

“Pleaseee, I’ll spend my last dollar,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Some users even speculated about surprise guests.

“Why do I have a feeling he’s bringing Vybz Cartel to OVO Fest this year?” a user on Instagram asked.

“You already know Vybz is a guest at OVO Fest,” another user chimed in.

Others joked about how far they’d go to attend the festival.

“Imma need a GoFundMe for OVO Fest tickets,” one user said.

“I will be at OVO fest one way or another!!!!” another user on X said.

Drake, who also performed his hit single “Nokia” from the balcony of HISTORY during Central Cee’s show, has yet to confirm the festival’s details.

The last edition, held at Budweiser Stage in 2022, featured a Young Money reunion with star-studded performances from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Launched in 2010, OVO Fest has become a cultural staple in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto, known for surprise guests, major headliners, and spotlighting local talent.