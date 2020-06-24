Ferry service to Toronto Islands to resume for the public on Saturday

× Expand Samuel Engelking Ferry Docks coronavirus

Ferry service to the Toronto Island Park will resume for non-residents this weekend.

Beginning on June 27, the ferries will operate at 50 per cent capacity and visitors to the park must book tickets in advance online. There will be a limit to 5,000 tickets per day in order to prevent crowding.

Face coverings or non-medical masks will also be mandatory for all ferry passengers.

Toronto Island Park has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic, but ferry service to the general public Ward’s Island, Centre Island and Hanlan’s Point was shut down. The city continued operating a service to Ward's Island for residents only.

× I encourage visitors to schedule extra time for their trip as there may be delays due to reduced capacity, #COVID19 procedures and increased cleaning of the vessels and ferry terminal facilities. While we get used to these changes, I ask for people’s patience and understanding. — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 24, 2020

Washrooms on the boats will be closed but hand sanitizer dispensers will be available and washrooms in the ferry terminal and at the park will be open.

Other amenities and services that will be open include splash pads, a first aid station, Franklin Gardens, William Meany Maze, some food and beverage outlets and disc golf. Centreville and park playgrounds and boat rentals will remain closed as per provincial emergency orders.

