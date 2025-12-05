Shop, sip and celebrate Canadian! Here are 7 markets in Toronto to embrace the holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing, and Toronto is buzzing with festive markets offering everything from sweet treats to handmade gifts, artisanal crafts, and lively winter experiences.

The city comes alive in December with festive lights, but the real magic is in the endless handmade treasures that truly bring the spirit to the season. Whether you’re on the hunt for gifts, seasonal treats, or just a electric holiday atmosphere, the city’s markets offer something for everyone.

Here’s your guide to seven markets happening across Toronto this December.

Holiday Fest & Butter Tart Market

Date: Dec 6

Dec 6 Location: Royal Canadian Legion (3850 Lakeshore Blvd. W)

Royal Canadian Legion (3850 Lakeshore Blvd. W) Admission: Free

This market is the sweetest way to launch the holiday season!

The Holiday Fest & Butter Tart Market returns with one full day of ooey-gooey treats and festive fun inside the Royal Canadian Legion in Etobicoke.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can browse an extensive lineup of local vendors and artisans, sample endless varieties of decadent butter tarts, and enjoy a exciting afternoon filled with holiday cheer and sweet treats. Whether you’re hunting for handmade gifts, stocking stuffers, or your next favourite dessert, this oh-so-Canadian market serves up a perfect blend of shopping and snacking.

For more information on the Holiday Fest & Butter Tart Market on Now Toronto’s Events Calendar.

Merry Creepmas Market

Date: Dec 6

Dec 6 Location: Ground Control (1279 Queen St. W.)

Ground Control (1279 Queen St. W.) Admission: Free

The holiday season doesn’t always have to be jolly. At this market, it can be spooky.

The Merry Creepmas Market at Ground Control gives visitors an all-access-pass to all things wonderfully weird, haunted and alternative. Between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., take time to shop the creations of more than 35 artists and artisans offering everything from gothic décor and eerie ornaments to twisted accessories.

This (mostly) family-friendly market takes place in a fully accessible venue, conveniently close to parking and transit. Additionally, the bar will be open so shoppers can enjoy a drink while they browse through the unusual.

For more details on the Merry Creepmas Market, see all the information through Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

Youngplace Holiday Art Fair

Date: Dec 6

Dec 6 Location: 180 Shaw St.

180 Shaw St. Admission: Free

Just when you thought the holidays couldn’t get more picturesque, the Youngplace Art Fair returns with a special seasonal edition!

The Youngplace Holiday Art Fair will bring together over 25 talented artists and creators to the heart of the artsy Queen West neighbourhood. Between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this vibrant multi-floor event transforms the space into a bustling hub of creativity, perfect for art lovers and holiday shoppers alike. Get into original artwork, live pottery demonstrations, hands-on holiday ornament making, and a dreamy empanada café.

To see how you can join in on the artsy fun, check out Youngplace Holiday Art Fair through Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

Midtown Holiday Market

Date: Dec 6 and 7

Dec 6 and 7 Location: Avant Garde Gallery (218 Merton St.)

Avant Garde Gallery (218 Merton St.) Admission: Free

It’s the most bustling time of the year!

The Midtown Holiday Market is bringing together fan-favourite vendors and exciting new makers from across the GTA all under one festive roof at Avant Garde Gallery.

Shoppers can explore a wide selection of clothing, jewellery, home decor, art, accessories, and handcrafted gifts – the perfect place to buy one-of-a-kind items while also supporting local creators and small businesses. Be sure to arrive early, as the first 20 shoppers in line will receive special swag bags packed with local goodies!

For more details on the Midtown Holiday Market, check out Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

One of A Kind Christmas Show

Date: On throughout Dec 7

On throughout Dec 7 Location: Enercare Centre (100 Princes’ Blvd)

Enercare Centre (100 Princes’ Blvd) Admission: $23 for adults, $18 for students and seniors, free for children under 12

Ring in 50 years of community, creativity, and Canadian craftsmanship at the One of a Kind Christmas Show, Toronto’s largest and most iconic holiday market!

Feel free to explore over 700 Canadian brands inside the Enercare Centre, all offering unique jewellery, art, home decor, toys, and gourmet treats, alongside a brand-new vintage section, a European-style Christmas market, and culinary delights from food artisans across the country.

Tap into immersive experiences with artisan demonstrations and workshops, and discover the Northwest Territories Pop-Up featuring stunning Northern crafts. This market is sure to live up to its name, offering the perfect festive destination to shop, learn, and soak up holiday cheer all while supporting homegrown small businesses.

For more information on the One Of A Kind Christmas Show, see Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

Winter Market

Date: Dec 7, 14 and 21

Dec 7, 14 and 21 Location: Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave.)

Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave.) Admission: Pay what you can

Toronto’s exciting Winter Market is back, and it’s bigger, vibrant, and more festive than ever!

Across three wintry weekends, Evergreen Brick Works will transform into a lively seasonal village filled with holiday magic, family fun, and the city’s best local makers. Stroll through the artisan and vintage market, featuring over 60 vendors offering vintage clothing, handmade art, and unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else. Between shopping stops, enjoy the bustling food court and food trucks, serving up delicious bites and warm seasonal drinks perfect for a crisp winter day.

The fun doesn’t end there, as the market also offers children’s activities, an immersive winter garden, engaging workshops, skating, and live performances, and much more. Also, take advantage of a free ride, as there’s a free shuttle bus from outside Broadview Station that takes you straight to the Winter Market!

For more information on the Winter Market, check out Now Toronto’s Events Calendar.

The Sunday Assembly Market

Date: Dec 7, 14 and 21

Dec 7, 14 and 21 Location: Steam Whistle Event Space (255 Bremner Blvd)

Steam Whistle Event Space (255 Bremner Blvd) Admission: Free

Spend your Sundays exploring Toronto’s Sunday Assembly Market, a weekly celebration of Ontario artisans, makers, and small businesses!

Offering up more than 30 vendors, shoppers can take advantage of a wide selection of handmade goods, speciality foods, and unique local products, whether it’s for holiday gifts or a little self-indulgence.

Held inside the iconic Steam Whistle Brewery, feel free to sip on a Pilsner while discovering one-of-a-kind creations and supporting local all weekend long!

For the latest information on the Sunday Assembly Market’s offerings, visit Now Toronto’s Events Calendar.

For more events like this, check out our events calendar powered by Destination Toronto, and to list your event, click here.