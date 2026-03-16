‘He’s the most patriotic Canadian,’ Doug Ford stirs debate over whether hockey broadcaster Don Cherry deserves Order of Canada

What to know Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the federal Conservative Party are rallying for hockey broadcaster Don Cherry to receive the Order of Canada.

Cherry’s broadcast career was cut short in 2019 after he made disparaging comments towards immigrants.

Hockey broadcaster Don Cherry was awarded the Order of Ontario in February, but Premier Doug Ford is pushing for him to also receive the Order of Canada.

The federal Conservative Party has loudly shown their support for the sportscaster, after recently putting up a petition on its website to “appoint Don Cherry to the Order of Canada.” Part of the petition reads, “Whereas Don Cherry has made significant contributions to Canadian sport and culture as a hockey player, coach, and longtime broadcaster.”

“Therefore, we the undersigned, nominate Don Cherry to be appointed to the Order of Canada in recognition of his lasting contributions to Canadian sport and national life.”

Cherry is most famous for hosting the Coach’s Corner segment on Hockey Night in Canada from 1986 to 2019 and his love for whacky bespoke suits. He was fired in 2019 due to comments he made toward immigrants allegedly not wearing poppies to honour veterans.

His quote, “You people… love our way of life, love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada,” made the rounds in the news cycle and on social media.

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Because of Cherry’s blemished legacy, people are divided on whether he deserves the Order of Canada.

Bloc Québécois Member of Parliament Mario Simard voiced his opinion on the House of Commons floor Friday, saying, “Mr. Speaker, Canada can honour whomever it wants, but let us hope it could find someone who hasn’t insulted everyone in the world who isn’t an English Canadian white man.”

Globe and Mail columnist Robyn Urback wrote on X that while “it’s easy to memory-hole Don Cherry’s significance in 2026,” Cherry “was a cultural giant for decades, espousing loud, unapologetic patriotism long before it was mainstream.”

Most recently, Ontario Premier Doug Ford hit back at critics at a press conference on Monday afternoon, stating, “I have overwhelming support for him getting the Order of Ontario. Matter of fact, he should get the Order of Canada.”

“Don Cherry is an icon and he has helped so many communities — and his area, obviously, is in hockey. He’s so loved and it’s well overdue. But I propose this to MLSE. Come to Scotiabank. Let Don Cherry — and he’s elderly right now — let him drop the puck. The roof would come off. Scotiabank. They would go absolutely wild. He’s the most patriotic Canadian I’ve ever seen.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney has stayed quiet on the topic so far.