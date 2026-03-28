‘I was tearing up,’ Blue Jays’ 50th season opener sparks nostalgia, mixed reactions

What to know The Toronto Blue Jays took on the Athletics on home plate Friday evening, securing a 3-2 victory.

Jays fans applauded the nostalgic pregame ceremony that looked back at the team’s half-century-long history.

The team put on some strong (and some not) performances in their first game, putting the first of 162 games in the books.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ first game of its 50th season was against the Athletics on Friday evening. The franchise had promised exceptional fan experience for the new season, and it seems they delivered.

“Fifty years is quite a milestone,” Scott Belford, host of High & Inside podcast, tells Now Toronto.

“One of the sleggs on this team over the years – is they maybe don’t celebrate and embrace their history in the way that they should, and you can tell that they’re making a more concerted effort to do so over the last year or two.”

One of the key highlights of the pregame ceremonies was the unveiling of the team’s 2025 American League Champions banner.

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An accomplishment…together.



Vladdy and George help us reveal the banners 💙 pic.twitter.com/VExWNMJ1LC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2026

Raising of the banners was an emotional moment for many fans, including for Belford.

“I was literally tearing up,” he says.

“There’s this sense of pride and sadness all in one. It was like there’s still that disappointment of what could have been looming, and at the same time, this overwhelming gratitude and pride of what they did accomplish, how close they were, and what a fun ride we were all on with them.”

Some reactions online mocked the ALCS banners, likening them to “participation trophies.”

“People who view it that way, they’re missing the point,” Belford says. “If you don’t enjoy the ride, the destination is irrelevant. … All of your ability to handle bumps in the road and hardships and difficulties come from being in the trenches.” Jays’ full-time staff members and the players’ family members were also honoured ahead of the first pitch who “support [the team] every day and were a huge part of last season’s success.” Every team needs a team 💙



Holding the banner to celebrate our American League Champions and 50th Season…our full time staff members with the families of our players! pic.twitter.com/qp5SIXIazq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2026

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Another special performance was when the team’s half-century history – from Jimmy Key’s walkoff in ‘92 to the team’s World Series run in ‘25 – was projected onto the diamond with ‘Die with a smile’ by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga playing in the background

Dude, the Toronto Blue Jays really outdid themselves with this Opening Day ceremony.



The infield projections showcasing 50 years of baseball history was incredible, & the song choice was perfect – pure emotion. Bravo, @BlueJays!👏#OpeningDay #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/C95zvGCHJI — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) March 27, 2026

The Jays beat the Athletics 3-2

Kevin Gausman – the Jays’ starting pitcher – set a franchise opening-day record with 11 strikeouts.

Jeff Hoffman, on the other hand, fell short of a brilliant performance. He had blamed himself for letting the World Series slip away from the Jays’ fingers as the closing pitcher in World Series Game 7 that gave up a Home Run for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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BANG pic.twitter.com/oL0oDBVwLU — Athletics (@Athletics) March 28, 2026 “There were a lot of question marks around whether [the Jays] needed to upgrade their closer,” Belford remembers. He says the franchise “showed some loyalty and ran it back” despite Hoffman’s weak performance last season. Then, Friday night was a deja-vu, as Hoffman’s pitch made room for a Home Run for the Athletics. “That was a tough one to take,” Belford says.

One of the team’s newest additions – Kazuma Okamoto – scored the winning run in the ninth inning, bringing the final score to 3-2. Friday night’s game was the Japanese superstar’s Major League debut.

“He looked as MLB ready as one could possibly be,” Belford says. “I truly believe he looked great in the first box; he has a good eye. The way he put the ball in play is very Blue Jays-esque, and fits into their team strategy very, very well.”

Read More Kazuma Okamoto reveals his daughter picked the Toronto Blue Jays for him

Okamoto, third-last up at bat, was sort of a “secret weapon” for the Jays last night. “I know they’re kind of putting him there so that the pressure is off and so that he’s protected,” Belford says. But with the performance he put on yesterday, “I don’t think he’s gonna stay secret for long,” he adds. Kazuma Okamoto's FIRST @MLB hit!!!!



和真のメジャー初安打 pic.twitter.com/aYfXcyiLzm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2026

With the first of 162 games in the books, the team (and its fans) have their eyes set on one thing and one thing only.

“Experiencing that heartbreak, experiencing that loss has calloused them. It has prepared them for 2026. This is all about building towards that final goal of a championship win.”