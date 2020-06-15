Coronavirus updates: More Ontario regions move into stage two, but not Toronto; Ottawa to extend CERB for people who can't return to work

× Expand Samuel Engelking COVID-19 testing centre Women's College Hospital

Case summary

As of June 14, there are 32,370 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

27,213 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,527 people have died.

As of June 13, there are 13,330 cases in Toronto, 10,981 recovered cases and 982 people have died.

1:06 pm Durham, York and Halton to move into stage two as Toronto remains in stage one

More regions of the province will move into stage two of the provincial reopening plan.

As of Friday, June 19, Durham, Hamilton, York, Halton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk and Sarnia-Lambton will join the 24 other regions that reopened last Friday.

Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will remain in stage one.

“Please be patient because we can’t let our guard down," Premier Doug Ford said today. "The good news is the public health trends across the province are going in the right direction."

11:44 am Ottawa to detail plans to extend CERB later this week

The federal government plans to extend the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for people who cannot return to work, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

"Far too many Canadians are still struggling. if you’re having troubles finding a job you shouldn’t also be worrying if you’ll hit the limit of your CERB benefits," he said. "We’re working on a solution to extend the benefit for people who can’t return to work yet. We’ll have more details later this week."

Trudeau also said applications for the Surplus Food Rescue Program opened today. The program gets surplus food from farmers to communities that need it.

11:41 am Cineplex Cinemas prepares to reopen across Canada

Cineplex Cinemas is getting ready to reopen. Three months after the national theatre chain shuttered its venues due to coronavirus concerns – and just days after the announcement that British exhibitor Cineworld Group had abandoned its acquisition of the company – Cineplex issued a press release teasing its plans to get back to business.

The first venues to reopen will be Cineplex’s Rec Room facilities in Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton, with "measured operations" resuming this week, and six theatres in Alberta are expected to return to operation June 26. The chain plans to open on July 3 “in all markets where Cineplex is permitted by government and health authorities," according to a statement.

10:30 am Ontario reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Ontario has reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. Public health officials have confirmed 181 new cases, bringing the total to 32,370.

"This is the lowest day-over-day increase since late March," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

She added that 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases and 18 reported no new cases. Of today's new cases, 126 or 70 per cent are in Toronto and Peel, she added.

The number of resolved cases are 27,213, up by 252 since yesterday. Eight more people have died in the province. In all, the virus has killed 2,527 people in Ontario.

There were 21,751 tests completed since the previous day and another 18,258 cases are under investigation.

× For the second day in a row and the third time in the past four days, there are fewer than 200 new cases of #COVID19 in Ontario, with 181 new cases reported today or a 0.6% increase. This is the lowest day-over-day increase since late March. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 15, 2020

9 am Canada has more than 98,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 98,787 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 8,146 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

