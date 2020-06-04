Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports big jump in COVID-19 deaths; John Tory announces plan to expand restaurant and bar patios

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Case summary

As of June 3, there are 29,403 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

23,208 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,357 people have died.

As of June 2, there are 11,652 cases in Toronto, 8,948 recovered cases and 845 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

11:20 am Ottawa to release updated COVID-19 projections today

The federal government will share updated projection modelling for COVID-19 later today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the virus spread is slowing across the country – and even stopping in some places.

"The data shows that we are continuing to make progress in the fight against this virus. In many communities the number of new cases is low and we can trace where they came from," he said.

However, he added the country is "not out of the woods" as the situation remains serious in areas that are seeing large numbers of new cases as well as in long-term care and seniors homes.

10:50 am Ontario reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

Provincial public health officials have reported 356 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Ontario's total to 29,403. That's a 1.2 per cent increase since yesterday.

Another 45 people have also died – a huge increase since yesterday when 19 deaths were reported. The provincial death toll now stands at 2,357.

Of the total cases, 23,208 are now considered resolved – or 78.9 per cent.

There are 776 patients in hospital, with 121 in intensive care and 94 in intensive care on ventilators.

In terms of testing, the province surpassed the daily target of 16,000, with 20,822 tests completed. Another 12,760 tests are under investigation.

10:38 am Tory again calls on province to ban commercial evictions

Mayor John Tory says commercial landlords who prefer to evict tenants rather than negotiate a rent abatement or allowance during the pandemic are “inflicting wounds on themselves.”

At a news conference on Thursday morning, the mayor reiterated his call for the province to ban commercial evictions during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I saw premier ford saying he’s ready to play hardball on this. I think the time for the hardball has come," Tory said. "It’s time now to say to the landlord community, as much as they have their own issues… there will be no evictions."

The provincial and federal governments have launched a commercial rent relief program that sees landlords, tenants and the two levels of government splitting the cost of rent, with the Ottawa and the provinces paying 50 per cent. However, many small businesses still fear they will be evicted.

To date, Premier Doug Ford has not heeded calls from small businesses ban commercial evictions during the pandemic.

10:15 am John Tory announces plan to expand restaurant and bar patios

The city has released a plan called CafeTO to allow restaurants and bars to open and expand patio space in time for the summer season.

On Thursday morning, Mayor John Tory said no date has been set for patios to reopen but hopes that they will be part of stage 2 of the Ontario government's plan. The province must lift an emergency order forcing the closure of bars and restaurants in order for the city's plan to proceed.

"The good news is if you have a patio already there is nothing to stop you, within the context of these rules and regulations for the expansion, to get ready to open now," Tory said.

Tory calls CafeTO "a quick-start program" that will reduce red tape for businesses that must apply to expand patios and access additional space for physical distancing on sidewalks and curb lanes, for example.

The mayor said the city has been in talks with the province to ensure liquor law issues are also resolved once the province lifts the emergency order.

The city is also waiving fees that restaurants and bars would normally have to pay when applying for expanded space. There will be guidelines for restaurants to follow and a registration process. Details of that process will be announced in the coming days.

Tory said the city has seen the most interest from businesses downtown and midtown, but hopes more suburban bars and restaurants will apply.

Read more here.

9 am Canada has more than 93,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 93,085 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,498 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

8: 30 am Lake Shore East road closure to be extended this weekend for ActiveTO

The city will once again close roads to vehicle traffic as part of the ActiveTO program.

After the Gardiner closed for maintenance last weekend, the closure on Lake Shore West will return and the Lake Shore East closure will be extended east to Leslie Street.

Here's the list of this weekend's closures, which will take effect on June 6 at 6 am and last until June 7 at 11 pm:

Lake Shore West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere to Stadium. The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Lake Shore West (exit #146) will also be closed

Lake Shore East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie to just south of Woodbine (Kew Beach)

Bayview from Mill to Rosedale Valley and River from Gerrard East to Bayview.

The ActiveTO program encourages people to get outside while keeping a distance from one another in order to curb COVID-19 spread. The road closures provide greater space for walking, running and biking.

