Coronavirus updates: Ontario's new case count tops 400 – but half came from reporting delay

Case summary

As of June 5, there are 30,202 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

23,947 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,407 people have died.

As of June 5, there are 12,176 cases in Toronto, 9,472 recovered cases and 921 people have died.

1:45 pm Second migrant worker in Windsor region dies due to COVID-19

A second temporary foreign worker has died due to COVID-19 in the Windsor region, according to health officials.

The 24-year-old man from Mexico was admitted to hospital Monday and died Friday, Windsor Regional Hospital officials said, adding said six other COVID-19 positive workers had been admitted to hospital there.

Another migrant worker, who had tested positive on May 21, died last weekend at age 31. Until the death of the 24-year-old worker this weekend, he had been the youngest person in the Windsor area to die of COVID-19.

Outbreaks affecting hundreds of the 20,000 migrant workers who come to Ontario annually to work in the agricultural sector have been reported in Niagara Region, Elgin County, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

Advocates say the outbreaks shed light on long-existing safety and employment issues faced by migrant agricultural workers.

"Many workers want to speak up for their rights, many workers wonder what to do to ensure that their health is taken care of, but (there's) this idea that if they speak up, they won't be able to return to Canada," said Chris Ramsaroop, of Justice for Migrant Workers, told the CBC this week, adding that many workers who complained of feeling sick were not taken seriously by their employers.

Hospitals and health groups in Windsor-Essex will begin testing 8,000 temporary agricultural workers starting Tuesday.

11:30 am Ontario's new case count tops 400 – but half came from reporting delay

Ontario's tally of new COVID-19 cases has gone up by over 400 for another day, but officials say over 200 of those were part of a delay in reporting.

Provincial officials recorded 215 new cases on Sunday, but a "laboratory-to-public health reporting delay" accounted for 223 of those. The full total of confirmed cases is now 30,617.

Ontario also saw 19 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,426.

There are 635 people in hospital, with 117 currently in intensive care and 92 using ventilators.

10:30 am Canada has more than 95,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 95,057 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,773 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

