More Fringe festival fallout

× Expand Woke 'N Broke, Fringe 2019 The cast from Woke 'N Broke.

Fringe fest is all about experimentation

I am the director of the sketch comedy show, Woke ’N Broke. We were thrilled to receive a 4N review for our Fringe show (NOW Online, July 7).

As a result of that great review, we were featured in your recent picks and pans article (NOW Online, July 8). As delighted as we were to be given that fantastic boost, we were concerned that the list of shows to skip, some of them featuring our friends, places a consumerist lens on the Fringe festival, which is all about experimentation.

This is particularly damaging for younger artists developing their craft. It’s counterproductive to the forward momentum of creative activity and it’s needlessly cruel. I am sure I am not the only one to be writing you about this. I hope you may rethink this list, perhaps even post an emendation. I know it would be a gesture embraced by the community. Thanks for continuing to support the arts.

Anand Rajaram, From nowtoronto.com

Theatre folks need to get over themselves

As someone who produces comedy theatre and sketch comedy in Toronto (admittedly under a stage name) I’m writing to express my support for your article on Fringe shows to see and skip (NOW Online, July 8).

Honestly, so many Toronto actors are entitled, and it’s ridiculous. Not everyone gets good reviews. Not everyone gets cast in shows for which they audition. Not everyone gets a good audience.

We’ve had lots of bad reviews for our shows and you know what? It’s not a big deal. I just post silly memes and positive inspirational quotes on Facebook to get over it. The people making Fringe shows need to get over it.

Kelly Delemere, From nowtoronto.com

Fringe should better reflect T.O.’s diversity

What is up with the Fringe? All their publicity and official program feature such a diversity of people, but most of the front of house staff definitely does not reflect Toronto’s multiculturalism. What’s wrong with this picture?

Andy Wang, From nowtoronto.com

The reality for LGBTQ Palestinians

Letter-writer David Lewis notes that the group Queers Against Israeli Apartheid no longer participate in Toronto’s Pride parade, declaring that “it is important to remember the horrific plight of the Palestinians since the establishment of the Zionist settler state in 1948” (NOW, July 11-17).

It is truly astounding to see supporters of LGBTQ rights attempt to besmirch the only country in the Middle East that supports gay rights.

The reality is that LGBTQ Palestinians suffer at the hands of their families and the Palestinian police, and many in fact escape and find refuge in Israel.

Noah Lewis

Research Analyst, Honest Reporting Canada

Holding back peace in the Middle East

Letter-writer Kim Dubowitz offers that it is “a small group of radicalized political agitators” who are ruining peace efforts in Israel (NOW, July 4-10).

Unfortunately, one of those groups (not so small) is the Israeli government, backed by a majority of the voting population. Another is the opposition.

“Liberal” politician recently had to back down from a statement he made in favour of Israel becoming a “state of all its citizens,” something that is normal for democracies.

Elizabeth Block, Toronto

Canada’s Iraq mission means more refugees

Regarding Scott Taylor’s Back In Iraq (NOW, July 11-17). I hear bitter complaints from the French and Italians about boat people and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa arriving on their shores, who are allegedly destroying law and order and the security of European countries.

Refugees are proud people who have been forced to leave their countries and live like beggars in foreign lands because they have been bombed to hell by the U.S. and her NATO allies.

Now Canada has chosen to extend its mission to train Iraqi soldiers who will happily kill at the request of the next neurotic president. Europe and its NATO allies should expect to receive fresh “boat people” in return.

Rudolf Manook, Toronto

Vaughan explains cannabis fest blow-up

Regarding New Vaughan Bylaw Butts Out Cannabis Music Festival by Kieran Delamont (NOW Online, July 9).

No special event permits were applied for or issued for Journey Cannabis & Music Festival by the City of Vaughan. Our smoking bylaw has been under development since 2018. This bylaw introduces new regulations for smoking of tobacco, vaping and cannabis, aligned with the provincial government’s Smoke-Free Ontario Act. The timing of the adoption of the bylaw was based on public process and reasonable timelines, following the passage of the legalization of recreational cannabis that took place in October 2018.

It should be noted that council endorsed Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua’s motion to opt-out from allowing licensed retail cannabis stores to operate in Vaughan in January 2019.

Michael Genova

Director, Corporate and Strategic Communications

City of Vaughan