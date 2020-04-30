Nova Scotia tragedy spotlights nature of male violence

Colour-coded take on Nova Scotia shooting

While there’s no reason to ever try to justify – or really even understand what deplorable white men like the one in Nova Scotia have done – you can make that point without trying to paint the Globe as racist through and through (NOW Online, April 21).

The Globe posted nearly 15 articles about Tina Fontaine and other than the one you singled out (which is problematic) all the headlines were sympathetic to the victim.

Owen Fullerton

Shooting shines a light on male violence against women

Thanks to Pamela Palmater for highlighting the problem of violence against women. In a time when women are more at risk than ever because of isolation measures, the public needs to know who is committing these violent acts.

Mary Fearon

Where’s coronavirus relief for people on ODSP?

I am an ODSP recipient who works part time and earn an average of about $150 per month from self-employment. I also receive a $100 per month “work-related benefit” for earning income.

As I do not expect to be working for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, this means that I will have a total of $250 less a month for groceries, medication and therapy during this crisis. And of course, seeing that ODSP recipients only receive $495 to find secure housing in a costly rental market, there is little left.

It is really quite disheartening that no announcements have been made by either the provincial or federal governments in how the most vulnerable in our community will be taken care of. I have no choice right now but to apply for the CERB, though there is confusion as to whether I am actually entitled to it as the rules are currently written.

I am also really quite disgusted that most all our government officials seem to be in agreement that the average citizen needs a minimum of $2,000 per month to survive when people with disabilities are still expected to survive on base supports of $1150 per month.

Bernard Maiezza

Legitimizing Doug Ford

I am very disappointed by Enzo DiMatteo’s article Coronavirus: The Education Of Doug Ford (NOW Online, April 13). It seems to portray Ford as a champion. His government has made unprecedented cuts to health care.

I wonder about the impacts of these cuts on the health infrastructure when it comes to fighting against pandemics like COVID-19.

Despite repeated requests, Ford government has even failed to provide any paid sick leave for those in quarantine or isolation. The danger here is that the harsh realities of his aggressive cuts to health care and other public services become invisible by such media portrayals. His actions are legitimized in the public consciousness.

Ranjith Kulatilake

A question of pandemic preparedness

A little forethought could have prevented the current fears of hospital overcrowding in this time of the pandemic.

If the Ontario Building Code required that all new housing be fully accessible, vast numbers of people could remain in their own homes with some home care if needed.

Why are seniors apartments not built to be wheelchair accessible? Barrier-free housing is supposed to be a human right in Ontario.

Kate Chung

Accessible Housing Network,

Toronto

Dropping the ball on Saul

Regarding Better Call Saul Season 5 Finale (NOW Online, April 21).

Norman Wilner writes “And suddenly the final stakes of Better Call Saul are out in the open: Saul is forced to realize he’s corrupted the one genuinely good person in his life. He’s been leading by example, and all of his petty schemes and grifts have slowly pushed her off the moral path.”

Because of course as a woman, Kim has no agency, no ability to decide who she is? Kim is just a blank slate to be easily written over?

Paul Neubauer

