Looking for a summer trip? Canada Strong Pass gives free admission to national parks

What to know Parks Canada is offering free admission to all national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas from June 19 to Sept. 7, 2026 through the Canada Strong Pass.

The deal returns for a second year and also includes free boat lockage on historic canals, plus 25 per cent off camping and overnight stays.

However, not everything is free: camping reservations, parking, hot springs, guided tours and provincial/municipal parks (including Sépaq in Québec) are excluded.

Turn Eurosummer into a Canadian summer. Become a tourist in your own country this summer with a Canada Strong Pass.

Turn Eurosummer into a Canadian summer. Become a tourist in your own country this summer with a Canada Strong Pass.

This is the second year the Canada Strong Pass has been offered for Canadians to discover the country.

From June 19 to Sept. 7, 2026, Canadians will be able to explore all that nature has to offer with free admission to national parks. Here’s what’s included:

Free admission to all national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada.

Boat lockage at canals on historic waterways, administered by Parks Canada.

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The best part, it’s easy to get free admission. There is no entry pass or ticket required to visit locations that are open during the free admission period.

But free admission doesn’t apply to provincial parks, Sépaq parks in Québec, municipal and private parks and any locations not operated by Parks Canada.

There are some exceptions to what’s free. Here’s a list of park features that are subject to extra fees:

Camping and other accommodations

Reservations

Radium, Miette and Banff Upper Hot Springs

Mooring

Guided tours, hikes and programs not usually included with admission

Services provided by third parties

Fishing licenses

Firewood

Parking

Permits, including research or drone use

Overnight stays and camping but will include a 25 per cent discount, which counts for:

Historic stays

Tent and RV camping / frontcountry camping

Backcountry overnight stays

Equipped camping

oTENTiks

MicrOcubes

Cabins

Yurts

Tipis

Ôasis

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More details can be found on the Canada Parks website.