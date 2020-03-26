Coronavirus updates: Signs go up in Toronto parks; city reports three COVID-19-related deaths

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus 2020 Nick Lachance A man in a facemark walks by an ironic sign advertising "togetherness", Tuesday March 24, 2020.

9:18 am Signs posted in Toronto parks and playgrounds

Last night, the city shut down playgrounds and park amenities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Today, signs are going up in parks to reinforce the move and remind residents to stay home and stay apart from one another – "about the length of a hockey stick" – to practice physical distancing.

× News signs will be posted at #CityofTO parks today. All playgrounds and parks amenities are closed to keep people safe and help stop the spread of #COVID19.https://t.co/w7f6lOXxy5 pic.twitter.com/X1GR0XjrDz — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 26, 2020

9:15 am Charities make urgent plea for $10-billion “stabilization fund”

A coalition of Canda’s top charities has released an open letter to the Prime Minister calling for a $10-billion “stabilization fund” to continue operations.

The letter signed by the heads of 140 of Canada's major charities states that “Without immediate support from the federal government, most Canadian charities will have to lay off massive numbers of employees, greatly impeding their ability to support vulnerable people and communities.”

The letters says that many of Canada’s charities, “are facing a very real threat of permanent closure.”

The charities include War Child, UNICEF Canada, United Way, the Canadian Cancer Society, Daily Bread Foodbank, the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Women’s Shelters Canada, among others.

The open letter also asks for loan guarantees from Canada’s banks, an increase in the Charitable Donation Tax Credit (through to the end of 2021) from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, and access to financial recovery programs offered businesses.

Samantha Nutt, president of War Child Canada says that "The impact of current events on charities cannot be overstated.”

David Morley, CEO of UNICEF Canada says the situation is dire. "We risk losing the core of the non-profit sector in Canada."

9 am Toronto reports 319 cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

During yesterday afternoon’s press briefing, the city’s medical officer of health Eileen de Villa said Toronto had 319 cases of COVID-19 as of 1 pm on March 25. The number was up by 39 cases over the day before and 16 per cent of those cases were transmitted through community spread.

She also reported three new deaths: an elderly man with pre-existing health conditions who was tested at North York General Hospital, and two residents of Seven Oaks long-term care home.

Of the people with COVID-19 in the city, 22 are hospitalized and less than 10 of those cases are in the intensive care unit.

