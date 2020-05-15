Coronavirus updates: Toronto to start closing 57 km of streets for pedestrians and cyclists

× Expand Samuel Engelking Yonge Dundas Square coronavirus

As of May 13, there are 21,494, known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

16,204 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,798 people have died.

As of May 13, there are 8,097 cases in Toronto, 5,851 cases are resolved and 648 people have died.

9 am Toronto begins closing streets to weekend car traffic

Toronto will ramp up the ActiveTO program on Victoria Day weekend with major road closures.

As the city’s public health advice shifts from telling people to stay home to it’s okay to go outside if you keep your distance from others, city hall is shutting down 57 kilometres of streets to car – except local traffic – to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The first quiet street has already been installed in Kensington Market, on Shaughnessy between Van Horne and Havenbrook and Havenbrook between Shaughnessy Boulevard and Manorpark Court. Temproary barricades and signage are going up indicating the road way is now a shared space.

The confirmed list of streets (as of May 14) that will be closed is below:

Kensington Market (area that borders Nassau, Spadina, Augusta and Dundas West)

Shaughnessy between Van Horne and Havenbrook

Havenbrook between Shaughnessy and Manorpark

Lakeshore/Lake Promenade (First to Forty Second)

High Park (Bloor West to Annette)

Brock/Emerson/Cowan (Dupont to King West)

Winona (Eglinton to Davenport)

The Esplanade (boundaries TBC)

Crawford St./Montrose (Bloor West to Queen West)

Howard and Earl (Sherbourne to Parliament)

Sackville/Sumach (Shuter to Gerrard East)

Monarch Park (Felstead to Sammon)

Fulton/Sammon (Broadview to Monarch Park)

Woodfield (Knox to Walpole)

Lee (Kingston to Alfresco Lawn)

Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden/Main/Hamstead/West Lake (Dawes to Oak Park)

Military Trail/Highcastle (Sealstone Terrace to Bonspiel)

Kew Beach (Waverly to Lake Shore East)

Westview (St Clair East to Holland)

Dundalk (Ellesmere to Antrim)

Trudelle/Cedar Brae (Danforth to Bellamy)

9 am Canada has over 73,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 73,401 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 5,472 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

