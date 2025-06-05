‘The fight doesn’t end here,’ Ontarians speak out after Ford government passes controversial Bill 5

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government has officially passed a controversial bill that allows them to speed up processes for mining and energy building despite intense opposition by various First Nations, and environmentalists.

On Wednesday, Members of Parliament voted to pass Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, which allows the government to bypass permits and approvals in order to speed up mining and energy production.

The bill, originally introduced by Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce, has been receiving a lot of backlash from various groups, including environmentalists, First Nations and opposition parties who are warning about its significant environmental impact.

Bill 5 includes replacing the Endangered Species Act, which is a legislation to protect endangered species and their habitats in the province with specific regulations.

Lecce previously told Now Toronto that the bill would work to significantly accelerate the process to build mining and energy projects in Ontario, which, according to Bill 5’s technical brief, now take up to 15 years to be completed.

“We brought forth in the election a campaign commitment to accelerate responsible resource development because we are among the slowest nations on Earth when it comes to mining,” he said in a statement on May 26.

The Opposition knows how to lead a protest, but they don't have a clue how to lead a modern economy.



It's about time we end the delay and get on with nation building. pic.twitter.com/Zj6pPPRP22 — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) June 3, 2025

However, environmental advocates point out that the bill would facilitate the destruction of endangered species’ natural habitats, and First Nation Chiefs are also coming forward to say they weren’t properly consulted.

Since the bill was passed yesterday, reactions have been pouring in from different opposing group leaders, who are now deeply concerned and disappointed.

The Friends of Ball’s Bridge & Little Lakes Director Jennifer Morris tells Now Toronto that upon hearing about the passing, she felt “disappointed and sad” and hoped that the government would take the environment more seriously.

“I just can’t believe that in 2025 [this] is happening,” she said. “Here we are in 2025, part of Canada, trying to do better, and basically we’re following suit with basically what Trump is doing in the U.S., rather than doing something better, than rising above this and making our country stronger in a better way,” she said.

The controversial Bill 5 is a part of the government’s response to the tariffs imposed by the U.S. President Donald Trump, which has had a negative impact on the Canadian economy.

Meanwhile, President of the North Shore Environmental Resource Advocates (NSERA), Rhonda Kirby, says that she works with other environmental and First Nations’ groups who feel insulted by the passing of Bill 5, claiming that they were not properly consulted by the government.

“To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. I think it’s more like despair, frustration and anger. I really, really, truly hoped that they would see the sense in going back to the drawing board. This is just such a bad piece of legislation all around,” she told Now Toronto on Thursday.

But the NSERA president also says that the bill’s approval doesn’t mean that advocacy groups will back down from fighting against it.

Kirby says that her group is working to spread awareness about the bill and its impact, and hopes that different advocates will get together along with the community to get the legislation revoked.

“We’re already in the process of having our first annual turtle trek up to the proposed site to share with locals, you know, the pristine area and why it’s important to protect these wetlands, and we’re just going to continue to do that,” she said.

“I think everybody who has been pushing to oppose this has to continue to do so. This bill has to be repealed. It’s just such bad legislation,” she added.

PARTY LEADERS, RESIDENTS SPEAK OUT

Since the bill’s passing, some political leaders and Ontario residents are taking to social media to speak out against it.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, NDP Leader Marit Stiles said that she will fight to repeal the bill, and called out Ford for not being at Queen’s Park for its voting.

“This fight does not end here. The government has had a terrible track record,” she said. “I’d also like to know where the premier was today when this ‘so important piece of legislation’ was passed? I want to hear what his excuse is because, where we sit, he looks like a coward.”

Today is a shameful day for the province. Bill 5 is a shameful piece of legislation. But the fight does not end here. The fight is just beginning.



Premier Ford needs to reverse course before it’s too late. Repeal Bill 5. pic.twitter.com/fxiyn0kk6N — Marit Stiles (@MaritStiles) June 4, 2025

Similarly, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie also took to social media to speak out against Ford and his government.

“Doug Ford didn’t just pass Bill 5. He passed himself unchecked power to rewrite laws, steamroll local governments, and ignore Indigenous rights,” she said on X.

Doug Ford didn’t just pass Bill 5.



He passed himself unchecked power to rewrite laws, steamroll local governments, and ignore Indigenous rights.



The next time Doug Ford claims he’s “protecting Ontario,” remember this moment. — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) June 4, 2025

Meanwhile, many users online are also being vocal about their impressions of Bill 5, with many saying they are disappointed, and plan to keep advocating against it.

“Brutal. This is a terrible bill,” one Reddit user said.

“Just because the law is passed doesn’t mean we give up. Any future projects or developments that come out of this, we give it all we’ve got. He backed off on the greenbelt before and we can get him to do it again,” another user added.

“Time to follow the lead of Indigenous communities and protest,” a different user chimed in.

“Oh this makes me sad. I don’t usually take time to sign petitions, but this bill made me really sad and scared for the future of land here. Sucks to see it,” another user said.

“I wish I could be remotely surprised by this… but idk why anyone would have expected any different,” one user added.