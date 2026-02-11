‘They shouldn’t depend on luck,’ Ontario mom demands life-saving diabetes training in schools

What to know Sydney Allen is calling on the Canadian Red Cross to include training on administering Baqsimi — a nasal spray used in severe hypoglycemia — in first aid and CPR courses.

Allen, whose daughter has Type 1 diabetes, says severe low blood sugar can be fatal and argues school staff shouldn’t have to rely solely on calling 911 when fast-acting treatment is available.

Boards like the TDSB require individualized diabetes care plans and train staff to recognize symptoms and respond to emergencies, while the TCDSB says additional specialized training can be implemented if needed.

An Ontario woman has started a petition asking for mandatory training on emergency diabetes response to be required in schools and CPR training across the country.

Sydney Allen, who currently lives in Sarnia, Ont., started the petition on Monday, calling on the Canadian Red Cross to include the administration of a lifesaving emergency treatment for severe hypoglycemia into its First Aid and CPR training.

Similar to the administration of EpiPens for severe allergic reactions and naloxone for overdoses, the petition urges Red Cross to include the administration of Baqsimi — a needle-free nasal spray used in severe hypoglycemia cases, including when the person is unconscious — into their training.

Allen, whose daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was three years old, tells Now Toronto she constantly notices a gap in knowledge when it comes to emergency diabetes response in public spaces, including schools and medical settings.

“I realize [Baqsimi administration] is not included in many first aid programmes; and severe hypoglycemia can be life threatening, and we already have simple needle-free tools available. So, it just makes sense that first aid education reflects that,” she said.

“In our diabetes journey, I’ve just realized that there seems to be a clear gap in awareness and understanding of life saving measures required in diabetes emergencies.”

While staff at her health clinic took the initiative to go to her daughter’s school and train staff on the basics of life-saving measures for diabetes emergencies, taking a course in first aid training from work has led Allen to reflect about those who don’t have access to this level of support.

“Three years ago, I took the Canadian Red Cross basic first aid training for work, and when we reached the diabetic emergency section…the instructor mentioned that the Red Cross was looking into adding Baqsimi into the curriculum, but that the updates only happen every three to four years,” she said.

“So this past week, I completed my refresher course, and it still had not been added, although we were still being trained on similar life saving medications like Narcan and EpiPens.”

Upon noticing the gap, Allen decided to start the petition, which holds nearly 200 signatures by the time of publication.

The Ontario-based mother says she hopes the petition will gather enough signatures to support her cause, as she plans on writing a formal letter to Canadian Red Cross and local MPs urging for training to be mandated in schools and CPR training courses across the country.

What do schools currently have

According to Allen and the Toronto District School Board’s (TDSB) Diabetes Management Plan, staff is currently trained to identify symptoms of low and high blood sugar, including signs that an emergency response is needed.

Staff is also directed to help children maintain diet requirements and restrictions, assist with self-blood glucose monitoring, offer emergency food supplies and monitor insulin injections. A Diabetes Management Plan is also required to be developed for all students with diabetes, outlining required procedures for monitoring and emergencies.

In case of an emergency, staff are directed to contact a guardian, and call 911, especially if the student goes unconscious.

However, Allen says that the current response is not enough to avoid serious consequences.

“Severe lows aren’t a daily event, but they can happen. And if a child collapses from low blood sugar, they shouldn’t depend on luck or having to call 911. I think it’s important that, in those times, teachers are prepared,” she said.

“If the glucagon is available, then we should be able to act quickly and not have to wait for emergency responders at that moment, because it can cause death if not treated.”

While TDSB did not comment on the petition, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) told Now Toronto it is committed to ensure the safety of students that require medical care, and could implement more specialized training if required.

“In accordance with Ministry requirements and TCDSB policy, all staff are trained to support students at school living with diabetes. Staff responses are guided by an individualized student Medical Plan of Care, developed in collaboration with parents/guardians and informed by medical professionals,” TCDSB wrote in an email to Now Toronto.

“More specialized training and health supports may be implemented where required to meet the needs identified in a student’s Medical Plan of Care.”