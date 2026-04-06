Ontario residents to receive multiple benefit payments this April, here’s what to expect

What to know Multiple government payments are being issued to Ontarians throughout April 2026

Key payouts include the Ontario Trillium Benefit, Canada Child Benefit, CPP and Old Age Security

Payments are scheduled on different dates across the month, from April 10 to April 29

These benefits support families, seniors, veterans and low- to moderate-income residents

A new season means more money for Ontario! This April, Ontarians and Canadians can expect several government payouts.

From child benefit payments to GST/HST credits, bank accounts are set to get a boost week after week.

Check out the full list of government payouts below:

Ontario Trillium Benefit – April 10



This monthly payment helps Ontario residents cover energy costs, property taxes and sales tax. It combines three credits into one, offering support to low- and moderate-income households. If you’re single, you could receive a maximum of $189. Families could receive a maximum of $290.

Advertisement

Canada Disability Benefit – April 16

A newer federal benefit aimed at supporting Canadians with disabilities, this payment is designed to reduce poverty and provide additional financial stability for eligible individuals. The maximum amount eligible recipients could receive from July 2025 to June 2026 is $2,400 ($200 per month).

Canada Child Benefit – April 20

A tax-free monthly payment for families with children under 18, the Canada Child Benefit helps cover the cost of raising kids and is scaled based on household income. As of July 2026, eligible families may get up to $8,157 per year for each child under six and up to $6,883 per year, for each child aged six to 17.

Canada Pension Plan – April 28

The CPP provides monthly payments to retirees and eligible contributors who have paid into the plan during their working years, offering a steady source of retirement income. CPP pension may be different depending on your contribution history and when you start collecting. The Maximum CPP pension as of January is $1,506.65.

Advertisement

Old Age Security – April 28

Available to most Canadians aged 65 and older, Old Age Security is a monthly payment that provides basic income support in retirement, regardless of work history. The maximum monthly payment amount for recipients aged 65 to 74 is $743.05, meanwhile those 75 and older could receive a maximum of $817.36.

Veteran Disability Pension – April 29



This payment supports veterans living with service-related disabilities, offering financial compensation and recognition for the impact of their service.