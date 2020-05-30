Protestors to rally against anti-Black racism on Saturday

× Expand GoFundMe Regis Korchinski-Paquet Regis Korchinski-Paquet pictured in a photo posted to the Justice For Regis GoFundMe page.

Protesters plan to march from Christie Pits to Queen’s Park on Saturday afternoon, demanding accountability and justice for Black and Indigenous people following the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

The rally, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, is organized by Not Another Black Life, a group that started up two days ago in the wake of mass protests across the U.S. As of noon on Saturday, 1,700 people indicated that they will be attending the protest on the group’s Facebook event page. The event will draw attention to several police-involved deaths, including Minneapolis’s George Floyd.

Floyd's death has sparked several nights of protests across the United States in recent days. Cellphone video footage showed a police officer pinning his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. He later died.

Organizers plan to draw attention to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Floyd and Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Black woman who plummeted 24 storeys to her death from from her High Park apartment while police were in her home on Wednesday.

Her family is seeking answers as to how and why the tragedy occurred with law enforcement present. According to police Chief Mark Saunders, the officers were responding to three calls that mentioned epilepsy, assault and a knife.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the provincial watchdog charged with investigating serious incidents involving police, is reviewing the incident.

The case has raised issues around police conduct and the need for mental support services when people are in crisis.

“I asked police yesterday if they could take my daughter to CAMH [the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health], and my daughter ended up dead,” Korchiniski-Paquet's mother, Claudette Beals-Clayton, told reporters during a news conference on Thursday.

× Last night in Louisville. Protesters protected an officer separated from his squad. pic.twitter.com/cp1D59JBSY — Nancy Duncan (@ndduncan59) May 30, 2020 Protesters protecting cop

Lawyer Knia Singh has said on behalf of Korchinski-Paquet’s family that they want the protest in Toronto to remain peaceful.

Not Another Black Life has asked all protesters to wear masks and requested that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms stay home. Protesters should be marching in groups of five or less and maintaining a distance of six feet from other groups. According to the event page, limited masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and social distancing pool noodles will be provided but people taking part are asked to bring what they have.

A Justice For Regis GoFundMe page set up on Thursday has collected over $144,000 as of Saturday.

Protests in Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities erupted into violence on Friday night amid reports on social media of aggressive police tactics and instigators. In Louisville, protesters also surrounded an officer separated from his squad to offer protection.

