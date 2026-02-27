Spring rec programming registration opens next week in Toronto

What to know The registration portal opens next week for Toronto’s spring recreation programming.

Programs include fitness classes, sports, arts and crafts, skill training, hobby clubs, and more.

The City of Toronto has announced registration dates for its spring recreation programming, which includes more than 14,000 classes, activities, and more.

A wide variety of programming will be offered this season, ranging from fitness classes, dance lessons, and sports, to gardening groups, arts and crafts opportunities, and leadership training.

Older adults (age 60+) can register starting March 2 at 10 a.m., while everyone else (including kids) can register March 3 at 7 a.m. if they live in Etobicoke or Toronto East-York, or March 4 at 10 a.m. if they live in North York or Scarborough.

Some early registration options are available for certain programming and residents at free centres around the city. These spots opened Feb. 24. Check the City of Toronto website for eligibility. Meanwhile, Summer CampTO slots open March 24 for certain eligible residents and March 31 for everyone else.

This year’s spring programming includes a wide variety of activities and classes. Categories include swim lessons for all ages, fitness, arts and crafts, cooking classes, dance lessons, music, hobby clubs, teen programming, reading groups, and much more.

Most programs cost a registration fee, which can range depending on the activity. Residents can pay online, over the phone, or at certain community centres around the city.

Grabbing a spot in many of these programs can be extremely difficult, as they fill up very fast. Be sure to plan ahead and make note of the relevant dates so you don’t miss a chance. Luckily, waitlists are available.

Check the City of Toronto’s spring recreation website for all the details.