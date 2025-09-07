Step by Step: Toronto friends go viral after walking 15km subway route from Finch to Union

Two friends are going viral for walking more than seven hours from Finch Station to Union Station, and now they’re sharing how they did it.

Samantha Ruth and Amanda Gracia have left the internet shocked and impressed after documenting the long walk and uploading photos to TikTok.

The post, which has now garnered over 148,000 views as of publication, includes photos of the duo in front of several subway stations as they journey to Toronto’s south end.

The friends tell Now Toronto that the decision to embark on the walk wasn’t made overnight.

“This started last year,” Gracia said. “I saw another TikTok, I don’t remember who it was… somebody [walked] from Finch to Union, or Union to Finch, and I was like, I kind of want to do this.”

After a year of planning, the two finally made their way down the 15-km route, which took them nearly seven hours.

“We knew it was going to be over three hours and it was going to be a lot of steps. But we also sprinkled lunch on the way, and then grabbed bubble tea and ice cream… So, it was actually just a really fun day,” Ruth said.

While the walk was filled with fun chats, delicious bites, and scenic views, the duo said they did begin to feel the effects halfway through.

“At College (Station), we started going through it. Our knees started hurting. Sam had to put on her knee brace and and our like calves, I think calves and like the soles of our feet were very much feeling it,” Gracia said.

But that didn’t stop them, the two eventually reached their finish line, and celebrated with more ice cream afterwards.

And although the walk was meant to achieve a personal goal, the two said they learned a lot about the city, such as how walkable it is, and discovering new areas.

“Every once in a while, Amanda and I would ask each other if we would live in the area, and sort of just look at the little stores and the restaurants, it was a really nice way to explore your city for free by foot,” Ruth said.

The two say the (long) journey is only just beginning, and they’re considering doing the walk once again, but this time from Kennedy to Kipling stations, which stretches 26 km from Etobicoke to Scarborough.

In addition to that, the duo said they’ve received a lot of comments on TikTok encouraging them to start a walking club, which they’re also considering.

“I think it’s just like, really fun seeing people wanting this community in Toronto, and being able to explore our city this way,” Ruth said.

For those who are inspired to do similar walks across the city, the duo have offered some advice.

“Wear good walking shoes, take breaks, have fun and do it with a good friend, because it did not feel like that long, because we were just catching up on life,” Ruth said.