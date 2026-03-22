‘End of an era’: Steve’s Music Store closes after nearly 50 years on Queen West, Torontonians mourn iconic shop

After nearly 50 years in the heart of Downtown Toronto, Steve’s Music Store is shuttering its doors for good.

The musical instrument store, which occupied a storefront on Queen Street West and was a beacon for local and out-of-town music lovers, opened its doors in 1977. Its last day is Sunday, March 22. Customers will have until 5 p.m. to shop any remaining inventory.

A statement on Steve’s Music’s website reads, “For over six decades, Steve’s Music Store has been a pillar of the music community. Passionately serving multiple generations of musicians in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and across the world from our five locations.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the difficult decision to undertake a formal restructuring. Over the past several years, we have operated in an environment marked by significant disruption across the sector. These changes had an immediate and negative impact on our performance. Despite various efforts to adapt, we continue to face mounting financial pressure, which, after reviewing all our options, ultimately led to the current restructuring proceedings.”

Torontonians are mourning the loss of what many considered an institution. Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow posted a selfie in front of the store to his social media accounts Sunday morning, reminiscing about his first guitar, which he bought from Steve’s Music at 15-years-old.

“Steve’s Music Store is closing today after being an institution in the Toronto music scene for 49 years on Queen West. It’s where I bought my first guitar when I was 15 years old. I remember going in there as a kid, excited by all the musicians and instruments around me, and thinking their talented staff were simply the coolest people in the world. RIP Steve’s, and thank you.”

Advertisement

Steve’s Music Store is closing today after being an institution in the Toronto music scene for 49 years on Queen West. It’s where I bought my first guitar when I was 15 years old. I remember going in there as a kid, excited by all the musicians and instruments around me, and… pic.twitter.com/gxJLjhy90q — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) March 22, 2026



A Toronto resident blamed the store’s shuttering on the recession, writing on X, “I think Steve’s deserved better. Forty-nine years ended by ‘financial pressure’ shows Canada’s economic decay. From music shops to manufacturing floors, the collapse continues.”

Steve’s Music opened its first store in 1965 on Saint Antoine Street in Montreal.