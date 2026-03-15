Strong winds up to 90 km/h expected in Toronto area, power outages possible

What to know Toronto is under a ‘Special Weather Statement’ by Environment Canada due to strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h in the GTA.

The strong winds will persist through Tuesday morning.

Sunday and Monday might also see some precipitation in the form of freezing rain or flurries.

Environment Canada says the winds will reach up to 60 kilometres per hour in the city on Sunday night – up to 90 in surrounding areas – with a risk of freezing rain earlier in the afternoon.

Municipalities around the Greater Toronto Area are already advising residents to prepare for potential impact.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for #Vaughan. Gusty winds are expected through Tuesday morning, with gusts up to 70 km/h today and increasing to 70 to 90 km/h Monday into Monday night. To monitor this alert: https://t.co/e8IzdFhuMd pic.twitter.com/488L2pgQDc — City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) March 15, 2026

The wind gusts will remain high on Monday, up to 50 kilometres per hour. Rain showers are also possible Monday morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the late afternoon.

The strong winds and chances of flurries are expected to persist into Tuesday morning after which it will gradually ease.

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Environment Canada is warning high winds may “toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break” and that local power outages are “possible.”

Hydro One, the province’s utility provider, says it “continues to encourage customers to prepare for the potential of an extended outage as high wins are forecast.”

We continue to encourage customers to prepare for the potential of an extended outage as high winds are forecast for today into Monday.



How to prepare for an outage:

•Restock your emergency kit with items like water, nonperishable food and cash: https://t.co/OciejA50bq… pic.twitter.com/jxi7kK8hCu — Hydro One (@HydroOne) March 15, 2026

It recommends restocking emergency kits – things like water, nonperishables and cash. Hydro One’s Emergency Preparedness protocol can be found on its website.