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Strong winds up to 90 km/h expected in Toronto area, power outages possible

Environment Canada says the strong wind gusts might be connected to the cold front making its way through the region.

Emily Hwang

An image showing a toppled utility pole and downed power lines on a snowy, wooded road during winter weather in Toronto.
Torrential thunderstorms in the province in the past week caused outages in parts eastern Ontario. (Courtesy: X/@HydroOne, Mar. 11, 2026)

What to know

  • Toronto is under a ‘Special Weather Statement’ by Environment Canada due to strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h in the GTA.
  • The strong winds will persist through Tuesday morning.
  • Sunday and Monday might also see some precipitation in the form of freezing rain or flurries.

Environment Canada says the winds will reach up to 60 kilometres per hour in the city on Sunday night – up to 90 in surrounding areas – with a risk of freezing rain earlier in the afternoon.

Municipalities around the Greater Toronto Area are already advising residents to prepare for potential impact.

The wind gusts will remain high on Monday, up to 50 kilometres per hour. Rain showers are also possible Monday morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the late afternoon. 

The strong winds and chances of flurries are expected to persist into Tuesday morning after which it will gradually ease.

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Environment Canada is warning high winds may “toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break” and that local power outages are “possible.”

Hydro One, the province’s utility provider, says it “continues to encourage customers to prepare for the potential of an extended outage as high wins are forecast.”

It recommends restocking emergency kits – things like water, nonperishables and cash. Hydro One’s Emergency Preparedness protocol can be found on its website.

Emily Hwang

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