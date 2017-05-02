The best Jane's Walk 2017 tours in Toronto

× Expand Flickr/Alexandra Guerson Over 150 Jane's Walk tours of various themes are planned across Toronto to celebrate the legacy of Jane Jacobs.

The legacy of activist, author and urban theorist Jane Jacobs is celebrated at Jane’s Walk tours in more than 200 cities each spring. From May 5 to 7, join free, inclusive, citizen-led neighbourhood walking tours in Toronto, where Jacobs lived for nearly 40 years before her death in 2006.

This year, over 150 tours are planned with themes including architecture and heritage, LGBTQ history, local culture, environmental impact, art, food and more. Here, we outline 10 that shouldn’t be missed.

Thought Walk: How Riverdale Teens Use Outdoor Space

If you’re curious how Toronto teens use one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, join this May 5 tour led by grade 12 students from Riverdale Collegiate Institute. The walk consists of five stops starting at RCI grounds, followed by Leslieville Junior Public School, Greenwood Park Rink, Maple Leaf Forever Park and Leslie Grove Park. Teen perspectives on outdoor space and how they can be used are often overlooked. This tour will change that. Details here.

Here’s the Thing: A Creative Writing Walk

Join audio storyteller Denise Pinto on a meandering creative journey that’ll stretch your legs and imagination. The tour on May 5 starts at Mel Lastman Square, and will wander as the group dictates, stopping to take in the sights, sounds, people and curiosities to use as fodder for stories. Details here.

Where Will the Next Generation Live?

Toronto’s next generations are being priced out of the city with houses on both the east and west side costing millions to purchase. This two-hour walking tour on May 6 will take a look at real estate while local governments and citizens can do to make housing more affordable for everyone. The walk starts at Roden School (151 Hiawatha) and travels along Gerrard East to examine various types of housing. Details here.

Bloordale Tour: How to Stand with Your Muslim Neighbours

The past year has seen an unprecedented number of attacks on Muslims in Toronto and the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment around the world. This May 6 walking tour will stop at several key Muslim community hubs in Bloordale and discuss ways to build allyship with marginalized communities. Meet outside Opal Dental Care (1115 Dufferin). Details here.

Discover the Lower Don River Valley

Evergreen Brick Works hosts a walking tour of this developing area full of greenery, culture and history, and now home to over a million residents. Meet on May 6 in front of Dangerous Dan’s Diner (714 Queen East), before heading west along Queen, crossing the Don River and into Corktown Commons. Details here.

Tracing Indigenous Roots in the Downtown East

Join Chief Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, Carolyn King of the Moccasin Identifier Project, Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and the Indigenous Place Making Council for a guided tour of Dundas East’s Indigenous history. On May 6, start at Good East Coffeehouse (198 Jarvis) and wander the Garden District to explore the intersection of art, culture and innovation for Indigenous communities. Details here.

Toronto Islands Sunset Walk

Get away from the city with an evening Jane’s Walk tour of the Toronto Islands. Meet at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and pay your fare for the 6:15 pm Hanlan’s Point ferry. Along the way, you’ll learn about the “white elephant” ferry terminal, a haunted lighthouse, a giant hedge maze and more. Details here.

Lost Movie Houses of the Danforth

During the first half of the 20th century – before Netflix and DVDs became the norm – the Danforth was a cinema hotspot with a number of neighbourhood gems. Join this guided tour of movie theatres past and feel nostalgic of a bygone era. The tour meets on May 7 at the Broadview Station parkette and ends just east of Pape. Details here.

Changing Landscape of Downtown Yonge!

The downtown portion of Yonge Street is changing – fast. This one-hour walking tour on May 7 explores buildings of the past and present, while looking at changes to come in the future. Meet outside Shoppers Drug Mart (465 Yonge) and stop at Ryerson University and Mackenzie House before ending at Yonge-Dundas Square. Details here.

Walking Conversation on Mental Health

Walking tour leaders will draw on their own mental health stories while exploring some of the city’s mental health services downtown. Start at St. Michael’s Hospital (30 Bond Street) and check out a half-dozen more buildings before ending at the 519 on May 7. The group will use their physical surroundings to spark conversations about the mental health landscape on a local, national and global level. All voices are welcome. Details here.

For a full list of Jane’s Walk events in Toronto, see website.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas