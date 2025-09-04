‘It’s finally happening,’ The McVeggie will be rolling out at McDonald’s across Canada and people can’t wait to try it

If you are tired of missing out on vegetarian options at one of your favourite drive-thrus, McDonald’s is aiming to change your fast-food experience by adding a new plant-based sandwich to its menu.

McDonald’s Canada announced this week that its highly anticipated McVeggie will be added to menus nationwide on Sept. 16, following a successful test run earlier this year in British Columbia, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

“Canadians asked for more options to meet modern lifestyles, and we listened,” Francesca Cardarelli, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s Canada, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Made with a blend of vegetables – including carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybean, broccoli, and corn – the McVeggie features a breaded veggie patty, shredded lettuce, and a creamy mayo-style sauce on McDonald’s signature toasted sesame bun.

For those looking for more of a plant-based kick, McDonald’s is also offering the Spicy Habanero McVeggie, topped with the fast-food giant’s signature creamy Habanero sauce.

Additionally, the new plant-based option will be available à la carte or as part of an Extra Value Meal with McDonald’s iconic fries.

“The McVeggie isn’t just a sandwich, it’s a celebration of bold flavour and our commitment to serving all guests and their evolving tastes,” Cardarelli said.

In addition to the new McVeggie, McDonald’s will launch the Grilled Cheese Happy Meal and the Lettuce and Tomato Snack Wrap Happy Meal, both available on Sept. 16.

Meanwhile, the veggie-packed option is creating a buzz online, with some expressing their excitement about the chain’s decision to offer a more inclusive menu, while others are asking the fast-food chain to explore vegan options.

“As a vegetarian I want to be one of the first to try!” one Instagram user said.

“Omg literally crying!!! I’ve waited for this day for so long! Please, please, please keep this on the menu!!! ❤️😭🥰🩷🍔 I just know it will be perfect!” another user commented.

“After giving out tons of feedback for getting the mc veggie burger added to the menu, it’s finally happening! CAN’T WAIT 🥰🤩,” another user said.

“🙌🙌🙌 omg please be VEGAN friendly 😭😭😭,” another Instagram user added.