‘Doug Ford doesn’t want any accountability,’ Toronto councillor urges the city to join group’s Ontario Place court pushback

What to know Josh Matlow is urging the City of Toronto to seek intervenor status in a court case challenging Ontario Place redevelopment plans.

The case, led by Ontario Place Protectors, argues the province’s legislation limits transparency and sidesteps environmental oversight.

Matlow says the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act expands provincial power while weakening municipal authority over the waterfront.

Despite construction moving forward and plans unveiled by Doug Ford, Matlow says there’s still time to stop or change the project.

Toronto City Councillor Josh Matlow is urging the city to support an ongoing court case that is challenging the constitutionality of provincial Ontario Place development plans.

Matlow tells Now Toronto he has moved a motion requesting the City of Toronto to seek intervenor status in a case brought forward by a group of residents that aim to stop Premier Doug Ford’s Ontario Place plans.

The constitutional challenge was first moved by the Ontario Place Protectors right after the province passed its Rebuilding Ontario Place Act (ROPA) in 2023. According to its website, the group is formed by organizations and citizens aiming “to protect our public space and hold the government accountable.”

After the challenge was first rejected by lower courts, the case is now set to be considered by the Supreme Court this fall, after it granted the group the right to appeal the decision earlier this year.

Through ROPA, the province expanded its authority over Ontario Place and granted it power to redevelop the area, while weakening municipal authority.

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But according to Matlow, the Ontario Place Protectors are arguing that the legislation restricts transparency over the government’s operations, by exempting it from disclosing decisions and excusing itself from complying with the Environmental Assessment Act.

“[ROPA] is not just about allowing them to move forward with effectively privatizing our waterfront and turning what should be a green and publicly-accessible space into a large, private, foreign owned spa,” Matlow told Now Toronto.

“This legislation is also a direct threat to our democracy because it removes the public rights and eliminates transparency, and it also hides government decisions from legal accountability… Doug Ford doesn’t want any accountability, and he moved legislation to shut out the public from understanding the implications of his private spa deal at Ontario Place.”

Councillor moves motion to support the case

The councillor has brought forward the “Taking a Stand to Protect Ontario Place and Our City’s Public Waterfront” motion, which he says urges the city to consider becoming an intervenor in the court case.

If granted the status, Matlow says the city would be able to help fight the case alongside the Ontario Place Protectors and have the city’s solicitor represent its own interests in the process.

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“When residents are willing to show leadership for our city’s interest, they deserve to know that City Hall has their backs, and that’s what I hope that the mayor and council will agree with,” he said.

“This is Toronto’s waterfront. There are very few places along the Toronto waterfront that aren’t either developed or cut off from public access. So, the City of Toronto has a direct interest in protecting open space along our waterfront for the residents of Toronto, along with our neighbours throughout Ontario.”

A group of Torontonians are taking a stand for Ontario Place- and pushing back against Doug Ford’s attacks on our democracy. Their case is now before the Supreme Court and city hall should have their backs. I'm asking that the City apply for intervenor status in the Ontario Place… pic.twitter.com/hUFBstK8Bp — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) March 17, 2026

Ontario Place’s final designs out

Ford has already unveiled the final designs for the new Ontario Place as well as the new Science Centre, which will also be located in the area.

The plan has received considerable public pushback, including after a New York Times investigation found that the project’s developer Therme Group allegedly misrepresented itself while negotiating a 95-year lease contract with the province.

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Nevertheless, the project continues to move forward.

Despite the designs having been unveiled and construction already underway, Matlow says there’s still time to stop the project.

“Just because they put out pretty pictures, doesn’t mean it’s [too late],” he said.

“[This] is not just about Ontario Place. The Doug Ford government repeatedly seems to believe that they are above law, whether it be not not having to fulfill responsibilities under the Environmental Assessment Act, whether it be about sharing basic information through freedom information requests, whether it be hiding their dirty deals through the Greenbelt scandal, and what we’re saying is enough is enough. It’s time to fight back.”

Matlow’s motion, which is seconded by Coun. Ausma Malik will be considered by the city council on April 23 and 24.