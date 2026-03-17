Toronto supervised consumption sites warn of “disastrous” impact after Ford funding cuts

What to know Ford government to cut funding for seven supervised consumption sites, including two in Toronto



Providers warn of “disastrous” health impacts and increased strain on Ontario’s system



Ford defends decision, pointing to HART hubs as alternative support



Sites to undergo 90-day wind-down as advocates urge province to reverse course

Supervised consumption sites in Toronto are warning of “disastrous” health implications after the Ford government announced plans to cut funding.

On Monday, the Ford government announced it would cut funding for seven active drug injection sites located in communities across Ontario that are supported by an existing Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub.

Two of those sites, South Riverdale Community Health Centre (SRCHC) and Fred Victor, are located in Toronto. The remaining sites are in Ottawa, as well as Niagara, Peterborough, and London.

The move builds on legislation passed in 2024 that prohibits injection sites from operating within 200 metres of schools and child-care centres.

On Monday, Ford defended his government’s decision, adding that he doesn’t believe in placing the sites in the middle of communities.

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“Down the street from a school, needles are all over the place, it’s like giving an alcoholic a card to the LCBO and saying ‘go to town,’” he said.

Ford went on to say that his government cares about people struggling with addictions, and that HART hubs are meant to provide aid.

“I’m passionate about this… I don’t want to hurt these people, I want to help them, I want to be productive,” he said.

However, in a statement to Now Toronto, SRCHC CEO Shannon Wiens said the move will have “disastrous health implications for the people [they] serve.”

“There is already so much pressure on Ontario’s healthcare system, with over-flowing emergency departments, long wait lists for mental health treatment and recovery, long wait times for emergency services and ongoing cuts to community-based programs and supports,” she said.

Wiens is now calling on the government to reverse its decision.

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“Closing down Ontario’s CTS sites will only amplify these challenges across the province. Along with our colleagues, I urge the government to reconsider this decision.”

In a statement to Now Toronto, Fred Victor CEO Keith Hambly said he is also disappointed in the government’s decision.

“These services are a critical part of a compassionate and evidence-based response to the ongoing overdose crisis. They save lives and connect vulnerable people to essential health and social services,” he said.

Hambly said he hopes the government reinvests the funds back into the community to strengthen supports that keep people alive.

“Our focus remains on supporting our dedicated staff and the clients who depend on them. We are committed to doing all we can to ensure a thoughtful and dignified transition for clients who rely on the service,” he said.

As part of the announcement, the government says it will initiate a 90-day wind down period, 60 days more than is required, in order to give clients time to transition to the support provided by their local HART Hub.