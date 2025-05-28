‘How is this my mistake?’ Toronto woman charged $7K for pizza order calls out Domino’s and Scotiabank for lengthy refund delay

What started as a simple pizza order quickly turned into a financial nightmare for a Toronto woman, whose $72 order was mistakenly turned into a $7,200 charge by Domino’s.

The incident, which occurred on March 30, has since snowballed into a frustrating battle between the pizza franchise, her bank, and customer service, and the woman, named Naya, shed light on the entire ordeal in a viral TikTok video.

Naya says the pizza order, which was paid for online, totalled to $72.53 and she didn’t notice anything suspicious initially. Days later, she saw two missed calls from Domino’s but assumed they were routine customer satisfaction surveys, so she didn’t return the calls.

It wasn’t until she checked her bank statement and received an email warning her that she had gone over her credit limit that the reality hit home; her credit card was charged $7,253, an error nearly 100 times the actual cost.

She immediately called Domino’s to address the issue. However, her first point of contact appeared indifferent: the employee “couldn’t care less,” she says. A follow-up call to another representative was equally unhelpful and even seemed to place blame on her, despite the fact that the order amount is set by Domino’s online, not the customer.

“I don’t understand at all how this could have been my mistake,” she pleaded, describing the tone of the Domino’s agents as “rude.”

Frustrated, Naya escalated the matter to Domino’s corporate offices, but she says she never received an apology or any offer of compensation. Meanwhile, her bank, Scotiabank, informed her that disputes can take 30 to 90 days to resolve. She then filed a dispute on April 1, hoping for a swift resolution.

A month later, on May 1, Naya called Scotiabank for an update only to learn that the investigation had not yet begun.

“Seven thousand dollars is a lot of money, and this was a time sensitive issue,” she said, explaining that the credit went over her limit, and with the issue going unaddressed, it could have an effect on her credit score. With nowhere else to turn, she took to TikTok on May 19 to share her story, warning others and seeking public support.

Since bringing the incident to social media, Naya received a flood of comments from others who have faced similar billing issues, highlighting a widespread problem with digital payment errors and customer service responsiveness.

“I definitely have not received an apology from either,” Naya told Now Toronto in a written statement.

“Domino’s has not reached out at all. Scotiabank called and told me that they’ll finally start looking into the dispute and have credited me the $7,000 temporarily while they look into it (which they said may take a while).”

She shared mixed emotions about the response her story received online. While she empathized with others who have fallen victim to billing issues, she also expressed gratitude for the community support.

“It’s very sad to see all the people in the comment section of my video who have unfortunately been in similar situations,” Naya explained.

“Just really grateful for all the helpful tips & suggestions everyone shared in the comments – hope others can use the info to avoid these situations too!”

She ended on an optimistic note: “At least now they are looking into it & we’ll wait and see what the outcome is.”

As of this week, Naya shared an update confirming that Scotiabank did credit her the money as a temporary resolution while they continue to investigate and that she is satisfied with the outcome.

“That’s honestly all I wanted from the beginning,” she said, and also thanked the commenters for the support.

“I know that they wouldn’t have looked into it if it weren’t for all the support on my videos… I hope that this helps Domino’s and Scotiabank do better in the future so people can avoid these situations.”

DOMINO’S CANADA AND SCOTIABANK RESPOND

In response, Domino’s Pizza Canada clarified that its stores are independently owned and operated franchises, and advised customers in this situation to contact the franchisee directly to resolve concerns. According to Domino’s Chief Commercial Officer Ken Harrison, the franchisee in this case “attempted to contact the customer shortly after the incident occurred to try to resolve the issue.”

Harrison told Now Toronto in an email that when the customer did respond, the franchisee was informed that she had already initiated a chargeback process with her bank. He explained that the franchisee “expects that the banking institution will withdraw the overcharged funds once their process is complete,” adding that issuing a refund directly would have caused a double refund.

The franchisee remains in direct contact with Naya, Harrison said, and Domino’s has asked the franchisee to maintain communication to resolve the issue appropriately.

“It is unclear exactly what caused what appears to be a much higher tip amount than the customer intended to pay,” Harrison noted, adding that Domino’s will be investigating further steps to prevent similar incidents.

On the banking side, Scotiabank confirmed, “We are working with the client and the disputed transaction has been reversed.”