In photos: Toronto's Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

Pride weekend kicked off with Toronto's 10th annual Trans March on Friday, June 22. Trans and non-binary marchers and their allies rallied at Church and Isabella before heading north to Bloor, south on Yonge and east across Carlton to Allan Gardens to a community fair.

Though the 519 Community Centre is handing out "mobilization" kits in case disruptions this year, the Trans March was peaceful. One of the largest events of its kind in the world, the march asserts the political roots of Pride and is a chance for the community to show solidarity in the face of hate and backlash against people of diverse gender identities. Check out photos of this year's march below.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Trans March 2019

@nowtoronto