TTC to kick off Line 6 opening with party at Finch West Station this Sunday

The long-awaited Line 6 is finally opening up this weekend, and the TTC is throwing a party to celebrate.

Toronto’s transit network is getting major upgrades, as the Line 6 Finch West LRT officially opens to the public on Sunday. After six years of construction, delays, testing, and community anticipation, the 11-kilometre route connecting Finch West Station to Humber College will welcome its first riders by kicking off with a morning celebration.

The event begins at 7 a.m. at Finch West Station, where TTC leadership will gather alongside Mayor Olivia Chow for brief opening remarks. Minutes later, the ceremonial ribbon-cutting will officially launch Line 6 service. From there, early attendees will be invited to board the inaugural train and experience the new line firsthand.

To commemorate the milestone, the TTC is offering special keepsakes to early arrivals. The first 100 people through the doors at Finch West Station will receive a limited-edition Line 6 commemorative coin, while the first 50 riders at each of the other 17 stations along the line will receive one as well.

Throughout the morning until 11 a.m., Finch West Station will offer a load of interactive booths. TTC staff will be on deck to help riders plan trips using the new line and distribute updated system maps and brochures. Other stations will focus on fare payment and the “tap before you ride” system, and there will also be opportunities for visitors to share feedback about their experiences. Families can pick up activity books and colouring pages, while social media enthusiasts can take advantage of a Line 6-themed photo area set up for opening-day snapshots.

Beyond the celebrations, the live opening will also represent a major shift for mobility across northwest Toronto. The new line is expected to relieve pressure on the busy Finch corridor, and will connect riders to other TTC lines, as well as connections to Peel and York Region transit services.

Advertisement

The opening comes as one of many other improvements to the TTC system on the same day. Starting Dec. 7, Eglinton West Station will officially be renamed to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

Commuters have noticed signage beginning to change within the stations, and as of Sunday, the changes will be reflected across the whole system, including in revised announcements on Line 1. Cedervale Station will serve as a transfer point to the long‑delayed Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown, which has yet to receive an opening date from Metrolinx.

Read More TTC and Metrolinx open two Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations as Line 5 testing continues