Tulip season in Ontario is almost here — here’s when to go before it’s over

What to know Tulip season in Ontario typically lasts only two to three weeks, with bloom timing dependent on spring temperatures. In recent years, flowers have appeared from late April to around Mother’s Day, with cooler springs extending the season and warmer weather shortening it.

TASC Tulip Farm, Ontario’s largest tulip farm with about three million flowers, is targeting tentative visits starting around April 24, though current ticket availability begins in May.

Other options include Pingle’s Farm (about one million tulips, confirmed May 9–18) and JP Niagara Tulip (over two million tulips with pick-your-own bouquets), both planning late-April to mid-May openings.

Ontario is filled with green spaces that are just a quick road trip away, including tulip farms that are set to bloom later this month. With a limited viewing window of only two to three weeks, here’s when to make the drive.

The start of tulip season is dependent on spring temperatures.

“The bloom time for tulips is the most difficult to predict,” Country Cut Flowers explained on their website. “Here in southern Ontario, in colder spring seasons I’ve seen the first tulips bloom on Mother’s Day (with a layer of snow on top!) and in other much warmer years we finish our tulip season by Mother’s Day.”



They added that tulip season has run from the last week of April until around Mother’s Day in recent years.

The temperatures can determine the length of the tulip season as well.

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“Cooler springs lead to a slightly longer season while a warm spring leads to a slightly shorter season,” the website read.

Tulip farms to check out soon in Ontario

With temperatures reaching double digits in April, many farms in the province have been announcing tentative tulip season dates.

TASC Tulip Farm

This location is the largest tulip farm in Ontario, with around 3,000,000 tulips planted. The farm is also one of the most visited tulip farms in the province. It recently moved to a new location in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

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TASC says they have tentative tulip visiting dates beginning on April 24, although currently tickets are only available beginning May.

Pingle’s Farm

To check out the largest tulip festival in the Greater Toronto Area, with around 1,000,000 tulips to view and buy, Pingle’s Farm is the place to be.

The website says they only have confirmed dates to purchase tickets for from May 9 to 18, but adds the farm hopes to add another weekend when closer to the time.

Tickets are available now.

JP Niagara Tulip

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With over 2,000,000 tulips, this Niagara-based farm allows guests to pick-their-own, and create a bouquet of up to 10.

The farm hopes to begin tulip season on April 24, and have begun to sell tickets beginning the end of April until May 18.