‘Where’s hot girl summer?’ It’s unseasonably cold in Toronto, but that’s set to change soon

Rain, cold temperatures, and gloomy skies continue to take over Toronto less than a month before the official start of summer, and meteorologists say the stretch is here to last until the weekend.

Torontonians were met with downpours and heavy rain midday Wednesday, and while many were hoping to wake up to dryer conditions on Thursday, the rainfall is expected to continue for the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada.

Despite a 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday, the weather is set to improve on Sunday with no rain in the forecast.

In addition to the rain, below season temperatures are in the forecast in what’s being called a ‘cold stretch’ for southern Ontario.

Seasonal daytime highs this time of the year in Toronto are around 20 C, according to Environment Canada, but the forecast shows daytime highs reaching 11 C on Thursday, 12 C on Friday, and 13 C on Saturday.

Now Toronto has caught up with locals on the rainy streets of Toronto to learn about how they’re dealing with the spring weather. Many had mixed reactions, with one local by the name of MJ saying she’s all for it.

“Just try to stay positive, it’s not worth getting upset about, it’s just weather, you can buy jackets, you can stay indoors, just be happy about it,” she said.

MJ went on to say that the rain doesn’t stop her from getting around.

“I like the rain, I like the sound that it makes, so I’m pretty happy just being outside,” she said.

Naomi N. is also staying positive, and says the conditions are ideal considering the warmer winters the province has experienced over the past few years.

“It’s been so unseasonably hot in winter that I can’t help but be appreciative of it,” Namoi said.

However, Lorraine Soto isn’t too enthusiastic about the weather, and says she’s still waiting on a “hot girl summer.”

“I’ve been waiting for a Toronto summer for so long, apparently Toronto doesn’t wanna be warm… so what’s going on?” Soto said.

METEOROLOGIST SAYS A NEW RECORD SET

Not only have the days been cold, but a record was broken in Toronto on Wednesday due to the low pressure system that’s been pushing through the city, according to Environment Canada Operational Meteorologist Trudy Kidd.

“The record was for Pearson and yesterday, they recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius, which broke the previous record of 10.4 in 2008, so yeah, it’s cold,” Kidd said.

But it won’t be cold for long, according to Kidd, who says Torontonians should expect seasonal conditions once again beginning next week, which will continue as we head into the official start of summer.

“It’s looking more likely that we’ll have a warmer than normal June,” Kidd said.

Kidd says that although many are focused on getting through this cold stretch, people still need to be prepared for extreme temperatures that may arrive in the summer.

“You want to make sure if you have air conditioning, is it in working order? If you don’t have air conditioning, do you have a fan that can keep you cool?,” she said.