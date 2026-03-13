Downtown convenience without the chaos: 5 North York condo units under $500K

While highly-desired for its convenience, the downtown Toronto area might be a bit too chaotic for some homebuyers. But some units in North York can offer easy access to the city while allowing for a more tranquil lifestyle, all under $500,000.

From plenty of walkability and easy access to transit to hundreds of local shops and restaurants, living in Toronto’s downtown core has some remarkable advantages. However, it also comes with the chaos of city life, from constant sirens to lots of traffic.

Thankfully, according to King Realty Co.’s agent Stephanie Wilkins, the city’s North York neighbourhood includes plenty of great opportunities for homebuyers who want to be close to the city, but not right at the core.

“Some of the hot spots right now, just in the city, are going to be Yonge and Sheppard, Don Mills and Sheppard [and] Bayview and Steeles. And then there’s this little pocket by Fairview Mall where it’s just like right at the highway,” she said.

“All these areas [have] a 90-plus walkable score. They’ve got shops and grocery stores and transit all nearby. They’re all hot, trendy areas…You’re in a safe area, and you’re in a pretty hip area as well.”

According to the latest Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) report, the housing market continues to offer favourable conditions for buyers. With sales down by 6.3 per cent compared to 2025, those looking for a home now have more opportunities to choose and negotiate terms, with prices also going down across the region.

Advertisement

In these conditions, Wilkins says it is the perfect opportunity for first-time buyers and investors to finally put their foot in the door, even if it is by opting for a smaller unit.

“This is just the landscape of Toronto where a condo is $400,000, still that is a lot of money…But that same condo last year [or] a few years ago would be maybe $150,000 more. So this entry point allows at least people who have the opportunity to maybe only qualify up to $450,000 or $500,000 [and] get your foot in the door,” she said.

The realtor says she would encourage buyers to take advantage of the market, while keeping in mind that they don’t necessarily have to live in the unit long-term.

While $500,000 might not be able to get them a large, detached house in the city, it is now possible to secure condos within that budget.

“I always tell everybody: your first home is not your forever home. Lots of people have champagne taste on a beer budget. Like, the point is to get into the market. So, you start slow and you build from there,” she said.

“If you can afford it right now, you are still getting a great deal. I don’t think anybody can really estimate or guesstimate when the complete bottom will be, but prices have come down significantly, and if you can get your foot in the door, it is a wonderful time to buy.”

Advertisement

To help buyers take advantage of the current market and find affordable options, Now Toronto compiled a list of properties in North York that are under $500,000.

108 – 701 Sheppard Ave. W.

Type: One-bedroom apartment

Listed for: $439,900

This unit promises the perfect blend of convenience and comfort, making it a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers, real-estate investors, or those looking for a smaller space. This well-maintained apartment is located in a sought-after building, offering lots of natural light, a comfortable layout and a walk-out terrace. On top of the building’s excellent amenities, it is conveniently located near parks, transit, local stores, highways, and more. For more information, visit the listing.

413 – 4200 Bathurst St.

Advertisement

Type: One-bedroom apartment

Listed for: $479,900

This one-bedroom apartment’s functional layout allows residents to take advantage of every inch of this 600-plus-Sqft. space. From an ample living space to a U-shaped kitchen, to generously-sized bedroom and bathroom, buyers can have an opportunity to enjoy their space without cramming. Located steps from Earl Bales Park, this unit also offers access to quiet, suburban views, while having easy access to the city, with TTC’s 160 Express right at the door, and just minutes from Yorkdale Mall. To find more, visit the listing.

101 – 1 Clairtrell Rd.

Type: One-bedroom apartment

Listed for: $488,000

Advertisement

Another functional opportunity, 101-1 Clairtrell Rd. offers 621 Sqft. of space, with nine-ft. ceilings, an included locker, generous windows, and a great layout. With the unit facing inside the court, the apartment also offers lots of tranquility, away from the city chaos. At the same time, access to transit is one of this location’s advantages, with the unit being only steps away from the subway, and close to main highways. For more information, head to the listing.

1509 – 8 Hillcrest Ave.

Type: One-bedroom apartment

Listed for: $499,000

If access to transit and amenities is a priority, 8 Hillcrest Ave. might be the perfect spot. From this condo, residents can access subway, grocery stores, Shoppers, LCBO, Cineplex, and plenty of other businesses, all within minutes and without having to exit the building. In addition to the convenient location, the unit offers tons of living spaces, a U-shaped kitchen, and a rarely large bedroom, which can fit much more than just a bed. Visit the listing for more.

215 – 801 Sheppard Ave. W.

Advertisement

Type: One bedroom plus den apartment

Listed for: $499,900

For just under $500,000, this unit offers almost 700 Sqft. of space, with one bedroom and a spacious den, and in a great location. With a modern, open-concept living, the unit includes new flooring, fresh painting, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The central location in the highly-desired Clanton Park is steps away from TTC’s Downsview Subway, and just minutes to Yorkdale Mall. For more information, visit the listing.