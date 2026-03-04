From lake views to new development: 5 Etobicoke condos under $500K

Calling all first-time homebuyers! The slower real-estate market is opening a perfect opportunity for securing your home in Toronto, and here are some west end listings under $500,000 to get you started.

With plenty of development in the city and new condos popping up, King Realty Co. Agent Yanita Hodge-Browne, tells Now Toronto that now is a great time for first-time homebuyers to enter the market.

According to her, the combination of the abundance of listings and a slower market, has given buyers leverage when negotiating terms and even selling prices, with some even getting approved for offers that are $50,000 cheaper than the original asking price.

“If we talk about 2020, and 2021, first-time homebuyers weren’t able to get deals like this, because there were so many bidding wars happening [with] multiple offers,” she said.

“What I’m telling to buyers is: come into the market right now. If you can make [it], get your pre-approval, so that…when you find something that you really love, you can put in an offer right away, because we don’t know how long it’s going to last.”

Hodge-Browne says she is seeing growing demand for listings in Toronto’s west end right now, as the area receives more development, with plenty of condos, new businesses, and entertainment opportunities around.

“It’s a great area, especially for dog lovers and people who want a little bit of the city life, but also a little bit of some nature around them,” she said.

“Overall, it’s an amazing area to live in. I’ve been living here for over 20 years, and even myself, I drive all over the city, and I will say Etobicoke is one of the best places.”

With plenty of opportunities in the market right now, Now Toronto has compiled a list of properties in Etobicoke that are listed for less than $500,000 to help buyers get started on their search.

617 – 1195 The Queensway

Type: One bedroom plus den apartment

Listed for: $499,900

For just under $500,000, this unit offers 600-plus Sqft. of space, with one bedroom and a den, and unobstructed balcony views. The two-year-old unit includes a nine-foot ceiling, bedroom with a floor-to-ceilign glass wall, a modern, open-concept kitchen, and brand new appliances. The convenient location is only a five-minute drive from the GO Station, grocery stores, and the Sherway Gardens Mall. For more information, visit the listing.

907 – 11 Superior Ave.

Type: One bedroom plus den apartment

Listed for: $430,000

Lake views and easy transit access for $430,000? This property promises it all. With 500-plus Sqft. of space, this unit features a smart layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, and open concept living area, with a private balcony for residents to enjoy views of Lake Ontario. The convenient location puts this unit steps away from transit, with access to shops, local businesses, and waterfront trails. For more information, visit the listing.

302 – 17 Zorra St.

Type: One-bedroom apartment

Listed for: $410,000

Besides being a bit more modest in space, this one-bedroom apartment offers a smart layout, popular location, and light-filled spaces, which are great for convenience. This unit promises high ceilings, big windows, and a modern kitchen with full-size appliances, and a layout that allows for everyday living. The bedroom is designed to be stylish and spacious, allowing residents to make the most of their space. This great location puts it steps away from transit and close to the Gardiner Expressway, QEW, and Highway 427 for easy commutes. For more information, visit the listing.

527 – 1185 The Queensway

Type: One bedroom plus den apartment

Listed for: $490,000

Siting at 600-plus Sqft., this unit includes a balcony, separate kitchen space with a generous countertop, and a bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. For extra storage and convenience, the apartment also offers a locker and parking space, and is located near local businesses, and QEW and Highway 427 for an easier commute. For more on this unit, visit its listing.

501 – 2119 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Type: One-bedroom apartment

Listed for: $449,000

This unit is listed as “one of the smartest first-time buyer opportunities on the waterfront,” and offers calm living and generous spacing for a good value. With over 600 Sqft. of space, the unit offers an open-concept layout, great for an entertaining area and with space for an office desk. The bedroom also promises extra space with a walk-in closet for more storage. The building includes amenities such as sauna, an equipped gym, private theatre, pool, and hot tub. The great location also offers access to TTC, the Gardiner, and plenty of local businesses. For more, visit the listing.